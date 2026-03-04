Tragic Details About How I Met Your Mother Star Alyson Hannigan

Alyson Hannigan occupies an interesting place in pop culture. She's been part of several well-known franchises, from nerdy high schooler Willow in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" to the deeply emotional Lily in "How I Met Your Mother." And that's not even getting into her iconic role in "American Pie" that gave a generation of teenagers a line of dialogue they can quote until the universe collapses onto itself.

Many look at these notable roles and assume Hollywood has stopped casting Hannigan in movies and TV shows. The truth is she's still working, albeit in a more lowkey capacity than some of her earlier hits. She's certainly earned a break as well as the right not to have to work non-stop. Plus, she's a mother now. It's safe to say she's living the dream, having attained ubiquity in pop culture and having what seems like a great home life at the same time.

But even with multiple popular TV series under her belt, working in Hollywood hasn't always been a dream. In addition to various projects falling through, she's also had to contend with some terrifying situations. We're just glad we get to see as much of Hannigan as we do with everything she's been through. Here are some tragic details about her life that you may not be aware of.