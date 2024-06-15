Why American Pie 2 Almost Didn't Star Alyson Hannigan's Michelle

It's hard to imagine the American Pie series without the quirky romance of Michelle Flaherty (Alyson Hannigan of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" fame) and Jim Levenstein (Jason Biggs), yet, according to Hannigan, her contributions nearly ended with the first installment. In an interview with Vulture, the actor declared that a pay issue almost prevented her from reprising her role in "American Pie 2."

Noting that the performers in the ensemble comedy were grouped together via pay grade tiers, Hannigan admitted that she and Seann William Scott were placed together in the lowest tier of importance. "So it's just scale plus 10 [percent to an agent]. There's no negotiating on the C-tier because the character is not that important. I was like, "Okay, fine." It was seven days and it was more of a passion project," she said about her take from the first film.

Enter the sequel clause in her contract. "I said, 'Look, I'm getting paid scale plus 10. I'm not going to sign for a sequel. That doesn't make sense,'" she shared. "So they took that out, which ended up being really nice for me when I did the sequel. There were a couple smart things I did back then." While Hannigan says she thinks the anecdote makes her sound difficult, when one considers Michelle's eventual importance to the American Pie series, one can see her point.