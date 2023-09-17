Big Name Actors That Started Their Careers In Commercials
Hollywood is a notoriously difficult industry to break into, and actors and actresses will often take any gig that can get them in front of a camera. Even some of the most famous celebrities had to start somewhere, and that can include music videos, independent projects, or commercials. While not the most glamorous of acting gigs, product ads have a nationwide reach, giving potential performers significant exposure before making it big -– and others just needed a paycheque.
A shocking number of thespians have done a commercial at some point in their career. Established performers are often offered major payouts to lend their celebrity clout to a product. Meanwhile, many up-and-comers have used television commercials as a stepping stone into Hollywood. Some of the biggest names in film and television today humbly began their careers promoting products. Amusingly, there's a good chance that when you were a child running for the bathroom during a commercial break, you missed seeing your favorite actor before they became famous. Keep reading to discover which big-name actors started their careers in commercials and which surprising products they were trying to push.
Paul Rudd
Easily one of the biggest actors in Hollywood right now is the lovable and charming Paul Rudd. Between being the size-morphing superhero Ant-Man for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and partaking in the latest season of one of the most popular sitcoms currently, "Only Murders in the Building," Rudd is a household name for a variety of demographics. Loved by nearly everyone, the actor has additionally become a meme sensation, targeted at his seemingly un-aging appearance, which has hardly changed since his breakout role in 1995's "Clueless."
Currently in his mid-50s, Rudd is unmistakable in his first acting gig from 1991, in which he introduced the groundbreaking visual effects of the Super Nintendo to North America. The video game commercial features Rudd playing classic hits like "F-Zero" and "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" on a drive-in big screen while drawing in a crowd of children and teenagers. Ironically, the voiceover for the future MCU star's ad ends with the catchphrase, "Now you're playing with power. Super power!" Looking back at the commercial over 30 years later, Rudd is due some praise for starting his beloved acting career by making video games look cool.
Leonardo DiCaprio
He may be the king of the world now, but "Titanic" star Leonardo DiCaprio wasn't always the Oscar-winning actor who sells out movie theaters by his name alone. The seasoned actor may have started his career early, being a young performer on television shows like "Parenthood" and "Growing Pains," but even he struggled to find substantial work at the beginning of his career. DiCaprio stated in a 1998 interview with People that his first shot in front of a camera came when he was 5 years old for the children's series "Romper Room," but he was dismissed for being "disruptive."
The future "Wolf of Wall Street" star got his first real break at 14 when he appeared in an ad for the toy car company Matchbox. "I played a little gangster with slicked-back hair," DiCaprio recalled after receiving a Screen Actors Guild award in 2016 (via POPSUGAR). "I was just so incredibly nervous, but the lesson that I learned from it was just, 'know your lines.'" His blink-and-you'll-miss-it role was enough to land young DiCaprio roles in further ads, including Apple Jacks, Bubble Yum, and Kraft Singles. The natural talent took off from there, with a career that should be sloganed after one of his most famous films, "Catch Me If You Can."
Mark Ruffalo
Like his "Avengers" character the Hulk, actor Mark Ruffalo seemingly smashed his way into becoming a Hollywood superstar after breakout roles in hit movies like "You Can Count on Me" and "The Last Castle." The relatable everyman-type performer has built himself an impressive filmography throughout the last couple of decades, with leading roles in projects like "Zodiac," "Shutter Island," and "The Kids Are All Right." However, despite earning himself multiple Academy Award nominations, Ruffalo was not always the natural thespian that he appears to be onscreen.
During an appearance on "The Tonight Show," host Jimmy Fallon did not let Ruffalo brush away his early work as an actor. Fallon then showed a commercial featuring a young Ruffalo promoting Clearasil acne treatment pads. The 1989 ad was released the same year Ruffalo made his television debut on an episode of "CBS Summer Playhouse." The actor recalled his acting chops not being as refined then as they are today.
Following a quick dance session to the Clearasil jingle alongside Fallon, Ruffalo remembered the double-sided compliment he earned during his commercial debut: "After I was hired, the director said, 'Yeah, I really, really liked what you did because you just seem like you came right off the street. Like you don't know how to act at all.'"
Jodie Foster
Perhaps one of the most decorated actresses of her time, Jodie Foster has been in the limelight for her entire life. She's been called one of the greatest movie stars of all time and named the Most Beautiful Woman in the World by People in 1992. Throughout her long and distinguished career, she has collected multiple accolades, including two Academy Awards for best actress thanks to her performances in "The Accused" and "Silence of the Lambs." Foster was seemingly destined for stardom from an early age, winning over hearts in television shows as far back as the late 1960s and making her film debut at the age of 8.
Despite being a successful child actor, even the legendary Foster had to build her career. Thankfully, she got a significant head start by making her first onscreen appearance in a Coppertone sunscreen advertisement when she was just 3 years old. Interestingly, the toddler Foster was only attending the commercial shoot alongside her older brother, Buddy Foster, but she was noticeable enough, even at an early age, that she earned her spot as the Coppertone girl. Still, now that she's all grown up and revered as one of Hollywood's biggest stars, Foster would probably rather forget about her first onscreen performance.
Bryan Cranston
Synonymous with his "Breaking Bad" character Walter White, Bryan Cranston is instantly recognizable as one of the biggest stars that television has produced in decades. Earning 4 separate Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actor for his work on "Breaking Bad," it's easy to forget the multitude of projects Cranston has been a part of. Before becoming White, he was a comedic powerhouse as the father on "Malcolm in the Middle," and before that, he played interdimensional villains on "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers." Even then, you can continue spinning down Cranston's credits of "Baywatch," CHiPs," and the short-lived soap opera "Loving," and still not find his first onscreen role.
It turns out that Cranston was hustling long before he became the kingpin of New Mexico. Surprisingly, he started his career as an actor as far back as the early 1980s. A regular theater actor, the future television drama star said he started by "auditioning for commercials like a maniac," in his book "A Life in Parts." "I ultimately did spots for Excedrin and Preparation H and Coffee-Mate." Over the years, a whole collection of commercials featuring Cranston's performances in the '80s and '90s has popped up, including Lays potato chips, Off bug repellent, and an Atari ad from 1982.
Stanley Tucci
Whether appearing in the "Hunger Games" series or "The Devil Wears Prada," Stanley Tucci is a recognizable figure for being fashionable, articulate, and clean-cut. He has made himself a respectable career in film and theatre and most recently took us on a culinary tour of Italy in his CNN limited series "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy." No matter where Tucci appears, he adds gravitas thanks to his sophistication and notable list of accolades. That is why it nearly broke the internet when fans began sharing images of Tucci's first onscreen appearance from the mid-1980s.
Before making his film debut in the Jack Nicholson-led feature "Prizzi's Honor" in 1985, Tucci was working in New York as a model. His most notable work was for a television advertisement promoting Levi's 501 jeans. Showing off his muscle-heavy physique and head of hair as he dances in the streets of New York, Tucci is almost unrecognizable in the blue jeans ad, looking more like an action star than the Academy Award-nominated actor from "The Lovely Bones." A few years ago, images cut from Tucci's commercial acting debut started circulating across the internet because fans of the actor could not believe the hunk that Tucci used to be before becoming the fashion icon he is today.
Sophia Vergara
Between her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on "Modern Family" and being a regular judge on "America's Got Talent," Sophia Vergara has become one of the most beloved female celebrities. She has been the highest-paid woman on television, one of People's "Most Beautiful People," and is often recognized as one of the most influential Latin women in Hollywood." One look at the eye-catching Vergara helps one to understand why she became one of the biggest stars on television, but not many fans know how she got her start.
Vergara grew up in Columbia and got her start after being noticed by a photographer on a beach in her home country. She landed her first gig doing a commercial for Pepsi that aired across Latin America. However, at a young age, Vergara recalls being uncertain about performing onscreen until she received permission from her Catholic school teachers. "It was huge," Vergara said in an interview with Black Film about her Pepsi debut. "I started getting propositions to work, to model, but I was just 17 years old." The actress inevitably stopped attending dentistry school and worked on shows in Columbia before coming to America and becoming the superstar sensation she is today.
Jennifer Lawrence
One of the most heartwarming stories about a woman's rise to Hollywood stardom centers around "Hunger Games" star Jennifer Lawrence. Born and raised in Kentucky, a 14-year-old Lawrence was picked out of a crowd by a talent scout during a family vacation to New York City. It took some persuasion, but eventually, Lawrence convinced her mother that she should be an actor. Entertainingly, the budding performer knocked her first interview out of the park, but her mother was less impressed. "They said it was the best cold read they'd ever heard from a 14-year-old," Lawrence told The Globe and Mail. "My mom said they were lying."
Thankfully, Lawrence stuck with it, and with a heavy dose of natural talent, she became a superstar in short order, eventually landing major roles in the "X-Men" franchise and "The Hunger Games." However, despite seemingly destined to be a successful actress, Lawrence had to start somewhere. Her first gig before landing appearances on television shows like "Monk" and "Medium" were two short promotions for the MTV reality series "My Super Sweet Sixteen." The commercials showcased the talent that would one day take over Hollywood.
Steve Carell
Steve Carell exploded onto the comedy scene in the mid-2000s, mostly thanks to his portrayal of Michael Scott on the beloved sitcom "The Office." However, Carell was equally making a name for himself as a movie star thanks to roles in "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" and "The 40-Year-Old Virgin." Since then, Carell has been a household name, proving his worth in both comedies and dramatic films such as "Little Miss Sunshine" and "The Big Short." However, not many fans realize how long it took Carell to get his big break in Hollywood.
The sitcom star has credits in films all the way back to 1991's "Curly Sue." Carell spent much of his early career performing sketch comedy as part of the legendary Second City troupe, as well as on television programs like "The Dana Carvey Show" and "The Daily Show." But rewinding even further back, Carell got his first big gig on national television when he starred in a commercial for Brown's Chicken in 1989. The star who would eventually make it big by talking directly into the camera pulled the same shtick in his commercial debut, showing off the same humor that would eventually make him a fan favorite.
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore was born into stardom, being the daughter of legendary actor John Drew Barrymore and a part of a larger acting family. However, the young Barrymore quickly separated herself as a star on her own when she appeared in her breakout role as Gertie in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." Over five decades, the actress has carved out one of the most substantial filmographies of our generation, including movies like "Charlie's Angels," "The Wedding Singer," and "Scream." Today, Barrymore headlines her own talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show," and was included as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time Magazine in 2023.
With such a long and illustrious career, it's hard to think of a time when Barrymore wasn't one of the biggest names in Hollywood. And it is true that the actress has been in front of a camera since before she could walk, with her first performance taking place in a Puppy Choice dog food advertisement. While the dog chow commercial may have been her first job, it was notably a 1979 Pillsbury cookie dough ad that truly kicked off the young star's career, as only a few years later she would be starring in blockbuster movies under the guidance of her godfather, Steven Spielberg.
John Goodman
As the patriarch of "The Connors," John Goodman has been the television father figure for multiple generations. However, Goodman's career is full of notable credits for a wide range of projects. He regularly collaborates with the Coen Brothers, appearing in their movies "Raising Arizona," "The Big Lebowski," and "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" Additionally, his voice has given life to many children's animated classics, most notably performing the lovable Sulley in the "Monsters, Inc." franchise.
Undoubtedly, Goodman has been one of the most adored actors in Hollywood for decades, earning himself a laundry list of awards and nominations throughout a successful career. He has been such a figure in film and television for so long that it's hard to imagine him doing anything else. However, Goodman aspired to become a football player before a college injury forced him to pivot. The jolly figure turned his sights on acting, and like many other performers, he started with commercials.
Goodman has an assortment of advertisement credits to his name from his early days, the most notable being an iconic 1979 ad for Skin Bracer aftershave by Mennen, where the actor slaps his own face and says, "Thanks, I needed that!" There are entire compilations of Goodman's early career commercials, as he arguably had a successful career in the ad game making promotions for Levi's, McDonald's, Crest toothpaste, Campbell's soup, and so many more.
Jason Bateman
A prominent figure in film and television today thanks to roles in the TV sitcom "Arrested Development" and movies like "Horrible Bosses" and "Game Night," it's easy to forget that Jason Bateman has been in the acting game for a long time. He was once considered a teen idol thanks to his roles in "The Hogan Family" and "Teen Wolf Too." Truthfully, Bateman has never left the limelight, from having a recurring role in "Little House on the Prairie" in the early '80s to becoming Marty Byrde on Netflix's "Ozark."
"When I had an opportunity to become an actor, just starting out doing commercials, I jumped at it," the actor recalled during a 2020 NPR interview. "Once I was on a set, I started asking questions and watching crew members work to create kind of this fake life." Bateman's first acting gig stretches back to when he was 11 years old, taking part in a television advertisement for Golden Grahams in 1980. He may be difficult to recognize now, but even at a young age, Bateman took his acting career extremely seriously, likely thanks to the influence of his film producer father Kent Bateman, who would later work with his son on the set of "Teen Wolf Too."