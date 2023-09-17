Big Name Actors That Started Their Careers In Commercials

Hollywood is a notoriously difficult industry to break into, and actors and actresses will often take any gig that can get them in front of a camera. Even some of the most famous celebrities had to start somewhere, and that can include music videos, independent projects, or commercials. While not the most glamorous of acting gigs, product ads have a nationwide reach, giving potential performers significant exposure before making it big -– and others just needed a paycheque.

A shocking number of thespians have done a commercial at some point in their career. Established performers are often offered major payouts to lend their celebrity clout to a product. Meanwhile, many up-and-comers have used television commercials as a stepping stone into Hollywood. Some of the biggest names in film and television today humbly began their careers promoting products. Amusingly, there's a good chance that when you were a child running for the bathroom during a commercial break, you missed seeing your favorite actor before they became famous. Keep reading to discover which big-name actors started their careers in commercials and which surprising products they were trying to push.