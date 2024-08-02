Child Actors Who Were Never The Same After Their Breakout Role

There are countless stories in the entertainment industry of how people's lives are affected by becoming child stars. It's a no-brainer that certain films and television shows require younger actors to portray appropriately young characters, but oftentimes it comes as a detriment to said younger actor's mental health and ability to live a private life.

While some child actors struggle to outrun their most notable roles, others wouldn't be where they are today without landing one important role early in their career. Sometimes, it's these parts that inspire actors to keep chasing success, or redefine their public perception in ways that they're happy to live with forever. Some are even able to escape from the shadow of the role to find higher success in their adult lives as actors.

While a lot of child stars wind up with normal jobs as grown-ups, and others end their career after doing one movie, these child actors vary between appreciating the careers they've led after their most memorable role, and growing spiteful of their own celebrity. They may have been one person when they were first cast in an iconic role, but afterwards, these young performers found themselves completely changed.