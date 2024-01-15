Alyson Hannigan Didn't Enjoy Kissing Jason Segel On How I Met Your Mother

Lily Aldrin and Marshall Eriksen — played on "How I Met Your Mother" by Alyson Hannigan and Jason Segel, respectively — might be one of the most popular sitcom couples in television history, but according to Hannigan, she absolutely hated kissing Segel. Why? He was a smoker, and she just hated it.

In a Digital Spy interview from 2008, Hannigan admitted that she really disliked kissing scenes with Segel, specifically because he smoked cigarettes at the time. "I cannot stand cigarette smoke," she said. "It's like kissing an ashtray and he's trying to be polite by having gum or mints, but it doesn't help."

Apparently, Segel had a solution ... but whether or not it worked particularly well is another issue. "When we started the pilot [for the show] he was like, 'Get me to stop smoking, I'll be your best friend,'" Hannigan revealed. She also said, though, that the bet didn't end in Segel's favor: "So we did this bet where he would owe me $10 every time he had a cigarette. After the first day, he owed me $200."

Finally, it all came down to Segel, who just went ahead and kicked the habit cold turkey — for a while. "So he said, 'I'm just quitting,' and he quit cold turkey for about a year," Hannigan said. "It was fantastic but then ... he got stressed out and he started smoking again."