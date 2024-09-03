5 Actors With The Most Terrifying Stalker Stories

Unfortunately for Jodie Foster, her legacy as an actor and director is somewhat tied up in the fact that someone once tried to kill the President of the United States just to impress her. Foster, who has been acting since she was three years old (thanks to a Copperfield commercial) and has branched into directing in recent years, was the object of would-be assassin John Hinckley Jr., who stalked Foster for years before trying to shoot President Ronald Reagan in her "honor" in 1981. (It was later revealed that Hinckley Jr.'s obsession began after he saw Foster appear in the film "Taxi Driver.") Foster doesn't typically discuss the assassination attempt aside from a 1982 essay in Esquire titled "Why Me?" — but in 2024, she sat down with fellow actress Jodie Comer for Interview Magazine (via People Magazine) and said that while she was attending Yale, she noticed something while she was onstage performing a play.

After saying she was surrounded by Secret Service agents at the time, Foster told Comer, "There was a guy in the front row, and I had noticed that it was the second night that he'd been there, and I decided to, the whole play, yell, 'F*** you, m*********er!' I just decided that I was going to use this guy. And then the next day, it was revealed that this particular guy had a gun, and he had brought it to the performance, and then he was on the run."

"It was a traumatic moment, and I've never admitted that maybe that has something to do with how I never wanted to do a play again," Foster continued. "It was all part of that. I talked myself into loving theater and going to theater, but somehow feeling like I couldn't make that commitment to ever do it again."