Buffy's Alyson Hannigan Wasn't The Original Willow - Here's Who She Replaced

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" pretty much changed everything when it came out in the late '90s. Though genre TV in the vein of fantasy, science fiction, and horror had often been a bit of a dark horse on the small screen, the massive cult success of Joss Whedon's teen drama series showed that shows like this could break into the highly coveted teen and early 20s age demographic.

Of course, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was nothing without its compelling cast of characters, played by actors who have since become household names, like Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz. The series had one of the hottest young casts in the business, and Alyson Hannigan's earnest and sweet performance as the bookish Willow was among the show's biggest stand-outs.

That's why it's a bit of a surprise to learn that she wasn't the original choice for Willow on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." So, who was? Well, that would be Riff Regan. The actor played Willow in an unaired pilot of the series, and it was also her last role as a performer. Regan had previously appeared in episodes of "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," "Blossom," and "Roseanne."

Riff Regan played Willow in the 30-minute pilot version of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" that Joss Whedon used to sell the series. However, when it went forward for Season 1, there were a few changes that were made, including the name of the school, Buffy's (Sarah Michelle Gellar) hair color, and, of course, Willow.