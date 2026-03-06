10 Best Spy Shows Streaming On Netflix

There's no need for code words or secret handshakes to access a hidden vault here, because Netflix's spy shows are on proud display on the platform. The genre is a hit among viewers — as well as those greenlighting and signing the checks for production — proving that it's Mission: Possible to find a good espionage series to watch. In fact, the selection itself remains one of the best reasons to stay subscribed on a monthly basis.

From the nonstop danger and thrills of "The Night Agent" to the otherworldly charm and delight of Noah Centineo's "The Recruit," and even on to Elvis Presley himself being all shook up as a secret agent for the U.S. government in "Agent Elvis," there's a mix of the serious and the silly lurking about in Netflix's catalogue. There's something for anyone, even those with only a fleeting interest in the genre.

So, how did we go about choosing the best of the best here? Based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores. Most of these series have both positive critical and audience receptions; however, there were exceptions made where the Tomatometer (critic score) or Popcornmeter (audience score) justified the show's inclusion on its own. Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to add these shows to your Netflix watchlist. Don't worry — this feature won't self-destruct, so you can always refer back to it if necessary. Netflix and chill? Nah, let's Netflix and thrill!