10 Best Spy Shows Streaming On Netflix
There's no need for code words or secret handshakes to access a hidden vault here, because Netflix's spy shows are on proud display on the platform. The genre is a hit among viewers — as well as those greenlighting and signing the checks for production — proving that it's Mission: Possible to find a good espionage series to watch. In fact, the selection itself remains one of the best reasons to stay subscribed on a monthly basis.
From the nonstop danger and thrills of "The Night Agent" to the otherworldly charm and delight of Noah Centineo's "The Recruit," and even on to Elvis Presley himself being all shook up as a secret agent for the U.S. government in "Agent Elvis," there's a mix of the serious and the silly lurking about in Netflix's catalogue. There's something for anyone, even those with only a fleeting interest in the genre.
So, how did we go about choosing the best of the best here? Based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores. Most of these series have both positive critical and audience receptions; however, there were exceptions made where the Tomatometer (critic score) or Popcornmeter (audience score) justified the show's inclusion on its own. Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to add these shows to your Netflix watchlist. Don't worry — this feature won't self-destruct, so you can always refer back to it if necessary. Netflix and chill? Nah, let's Netflix and thrill!
The Night Agent
- Cast: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola
- Created by: Shawn Ryan
- Rating: TV-MA
- Tomatometer: 81%
- Popcornmeter: 65%
"The Night Agent" introduces FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Basso) who might have the most boring assignment in the world: Being a part of the Night Agent program and sitting next to a special telephone in case it rings. One day, it does, as Rose Larkin (Buchanan) calls the number provided by her aunt and uncle just before they were murdered. Suddenly, Peter's life isn't tedious and predictable anymore, as he's pulled into an intricate web of conspiracy and all-out action that takes more turns than a Formula 1 race.
Not long after its release, the show established itself as one of Netflix's most-watched series of all time. It's no one-trick pony, however, as each season successfully has everyone wanting more of its scrumptious combo of mystery and action. Even though the supporting cast switches out regularly, it hasn't harmed the show, which is carried by Basso's highly likable and relatable lead. It's easy to cheer for him, as he doesn't seem to be an indestructible force of nature like other fictional agents such as James Bond or Jason Bourne.
Gabriel Basso credits the success of Netflix's "The Night Agent" to its escapism, and he isn't wrong. Once you start the first episode, don't expect to see the outside world until you watch the entire series.
Fast & Furious Spy Racers
- Cast: Tyler Posey, Charlet Chung, Luke Youngblood
- Created by: Tim Hedrick and Bret Haaland
- Rating: TV-Y7
- Tomatometer: N/A
- Popcornmeter: 66%
Look, the "Fast & Furious" franchise ventures into every genre under the sun. So, it's no surprise that an animated show materialized at some point. In "Fast & Furious Spy Racers," Tony Toretto (Posey) joins a spy agency with several other drivers after being recommended by his cousin Dom (Vin Diesel). Tony and the gang get sent around the world for critical missions, where they need to use jacked-up, high-tech vehicles to stop the bad guys and save the day.
Does any of this sound plausible? Absolutely not. Then again, believability is the first thing thrown out of the window when it comes to this franchise. That said, "Fast & Furious Spy Racers" knows how to have fun within the confines of this wacky universe. It's all about the need for speed and bombastic action more than it is any type of thought-provoking spy story. Don't expect intelligent discourse here.
In a way, the show is reminiscent of "James Bond Jr.," another animated series from the '90s. It takes everything that's popular about the main storyline that features the adults and condenses it into animated adventures showcasing a younger cast of characters. And unlike Junior's famous uncle in "James Bond Jr.," "Fast & Furious Spy Racers" actually has Dom show up for his family on occasion. Naturally.
The Recruit
- Cast: Noah Centineo, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Laura Haddock
- Created by: Alexi Hawley
- Rating: TV-MA
- Tomatometer: 77%
- Popcornmeter: 81%
In terms of Netflix's favorite sons, you can't go wrong with Noah Centineo. Possessing charm like a pocketful of chocolates, he's an instant draw for any show or movie he's in. Case in point: "The Recruit." Now, this isn't based on the 2003 film of the same name starring Colin Farrell and Al Pacino. No, this series is all about Centineo's Owen Hendricks, who becomes the CIA's new lawyer. Owen's career takes an unexpected turn after he encounters CIA asset Max Meladze (Haddock), who threatens to kick the hornet's nest if she doesn't get what she wants. Suddenly, Owen finds himself in a dangerous situation he never signed up for.
"The Recruit" succeeds with its fish-out-of-water premise. Owen isn't a classically trained CIA agent; his specialty is law. However, he's forced to adapt once he's thrown into the firing lane. Yet what Owen might lack in training, he more than makes up for with street smarts and resilience.
Centineo carries the spy series on his shoulders, though the supporting cast across both seasons bring their own flavor. Haddock's Max Meladze, for instance, remains one of the most memorable characters from the show, while it's always a laugh to see Vondie Curtis-Hall's Walter Hyland chew out Owen for something he didn't do right. It's also a highly bingeable series, since Netflix canceled "The Recruit" after two seasons.
Black Doves
- Cast: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire
- Created by: Joe Barton
- Rating: TV-MA
- Tomatometer: 92%
- Popcornmeter: 64%
Betrayal. Drama. Love affairs. Moody cinematography. "Black Dove" has it all. This nail-biting spy show keeps everyone on their toes with a premise that lays out all kinds of possibilities. On the surface, Helen Webb (Knightley) is the wife to the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Defence. Behind the scenes, though, she's a Black Dove — a spy trading secrets and information to dangerous individuals. The death of her lover, Jason Davies (Andrew Koji), brings a new set of problems that may expose Helen's top-secret gig. Hitman Sam Young (Ben Whishaw) helps Helen to find out the truth about Jason's death, as well as keeping an eye on her.
"Black Dove" doesn't mess around, luring the viewer in and guiding them on a sidewinding journey of captivating storytelling. Like any good spy series, it asks two important questions: Who can be trusted? And is someone really who they present themselves as? While the focus remains on the espionage, there's also a powerful tale about the humans involved in these matters. They aren't only spies; they're people who feel emotions and heartache too.
In addition, the pairing of Knightley and Whishaw proves to be nothing short of exhilarating to watch. Viewers want to spend time with these characters and find out more about them and their story. Unquestionably, it's one of Kiera Knightley's best performances.
Treason
- Cast: Charlie Cox, Oona Chaplin, Olga Kurylenko
- Created by: Matt Charman
- Rating: TV-MA
- Tomatometer: 72%
- Popcornmeter: 39%
Consisting of only five episodes, "Treason" is a bite-sized spy show streaming on Netflix. It burns slowly, letting the ominous mood linger in the air before the flames engulf the audience in the unrelenting drama and nervous energy. It also happens to be a very good limited series featuring an all-star cast.
"Daredevil" star Charlie Cox plays MI6 officer Adam Lawrence, who becomes chief of the spy agency after his boss, Sir Martin Angelis (Ciarán Hinds), is poisoned and recovers at home. Yet, Adam's ascension to the top of MI6 is complicated, as he finds out that Russian spy and former beau, Kara Yusova (Olga Kurylenko), accelerated the progression of his career — and now she needs Adam's help for her own set of problems. Can Adam trust her, though? And what will his wife, Maddy (Chaplin), think about this?
Sure, "Treason" values slow-build drama over explosive action, which is one of the reasons that it might not become an instant fan-favorite like "The Night Agent" or "The Recruit." However, for those who are patient and enjoy shows like "Slow Horses," this series chooses to be a marathon rather than a frantic dash. If you're still unsure about it, just know that the creator of "Treason" is Matt Charman, who co-wrote the sensational script for Steven Spielberg's "Bridge of Spies." That's pretty convincing.
FUBAR
- Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Travis Van Winkle
- Created by: Nick Santora
- Rating: TV-MA
- Tomatometer: 48%
- Popcornmeter: 72%
Netflix's "FUBAR" comes across as a sequel or riff on "True Lies," which also stars Schwarzenegger. In this story, Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger) is about to close the chapter on his CIA career and is prepared to enjoy retirement. One last mission sees him head out to Guyana to help a field operative, who turns out to be his daughter Emily (Barbaro). For ages, father and daughter lied to each other about who they really are and what they do, but now they need to put aside their squabbles to deal with a deadly mission that threatens them and their family's lives.
"FUBAR" sees Schwarzenegger at his action-comedy peak. No one does the genre quite like him, dropping an equal number of one-liners and vicious punches at the exact right time. He also has great chemistry with Barbaro, who matches his wit and wiles every step of the way throughout the series.
While "FUBAR" tends to telegraph its plot twists and character developments, it remains a fun show at its core. It might not be as silly as something like "Johnny English," but it refuses to give up its sense of humor for a second. The critics might have been indifferent toward it, but the series garnered a healthier reception among the viewers who loved it for what it was — not what it could be.
Agent Elvis
- Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville
- Created by: Priscilla Presley, John Eddie, and Mike Arnold
- Rating: TV-MA
- Tomatometer: 64%
- Popcornmeter: 75%
Fun fact: Elvis Presley actually wanted to become a secret agent in real life. Now, whether that happened or not is unknown, hence the operative word being "secret." Nonetheless, the King's aspirations come to life in Netflix's "Agent Elvis." This hilarious animated spy comedy sees Elvis (McConaughey) work for the government's spy program, all while maintaining his cover as a rock star. Other real-life figures, such as Charles Manson (Fred Armisen) and Paul McCartney (Simon Pegg), also feature in the story in some way, creating an alternate history.
McConaughey hits the mark as Elvis, knowing how to toe the line between homage and parody of the King. In addition, he's complemented by supremely talented actors, such as Kaitlin Olson and Tom Kenny, who bring even more madcap mayhem to this show.
The concept for "Agent Elvis" was never going to have enough steam to run for a long time. Instead, its sole season is perfect as is and does all it needs to do. The show is a ridiculous but entertaining concept that deserves to be experienced at least once. However, this wasn't about to be the next "Archer." Nothing about this is meant to be taken seriously, so make sure you're in on the joke before hitting the play button.
The Spy
- Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Hadar Ratzon-Rotem, Noah Emmerich
- Created by: Gideon Raff
- Rating: TV-MA
- Tomatometer: 86%
- Popcornmeter: 85%
There's something about the graphic "based on a true story" that perks up the ears and inspires curiosity. Maybe it's because reality is much stranger than fiction. Netflix's "The Spy" is a six-episode miniseries that tells the real-life story of Mossad spy Eli Cohen (Cohen), specifically his infiltration of the Syrian government as Kamel Amin Thaabet in the 1960s.
This isn't the first time that Sacha Baron Cohen has demonstrated that he's as talented as a dramatic actor as he is playing comedic characters like Borat and Ali G. He showcases an uncanny ability to disappear into the role, capturing the anxiety and fear the real-life Cohen must have felt while undercover.
Much like any biographical series, there are disputes about the validity of events, as well as how much artistic license is applied to enhance the drama of "The Spy." Look, it's something that happens in nearly every one of these productions, so it's a moot point. This is a fictional adaptation of a real-life figure, so expect inaccuracies or exaggerations to exist. If anything, appreciate Cohen's performance and his ability to play a character within another character.
Traitors
- Cast: Emma Appleton, Keeley Hawes, Luke Treadaway
- Created by: Bathsheba Doran
- Rating: TV-MA
- Tomatometer: 67%
- Popcornmeter: 31%
This is not to be confused with the highly addictive reality series "The Traitors," though the 2019 six-episode spy miniseries "Traitors" loves double-crossing just as much. The period series takes place after the end of World War II, where paranoia is still at an all-time high around the globe and everyone wonders how their enemies will react. In this instance, the U.S. government recruits Feef Symonds (Appleton) to find out if a Russian spy has infiltrated the British government.
In "Traitors," the female cast steal the show, keeping the audience guessing over who can and can't be trusted as the character motivations remain shrouded in a cloud of secrecy. While the initial premise is enough of a hook, the show throws a few additional curveballs to have everyone's head spinning about what's actually happening here.
What's great about a series like "Traitors" is how it gets in and out without overworking the story for too long. While it could be tempting to stretch it further, it turns out to be perfectly paced and executed, and refuses to overstay its welcome. The era also adds to the show's charm, making it a memorable and stylish series that's worth revisiting.
Queen Sono
- Cast: Pearl Thusi, Vuyo Dabula, Chi Mhende
- Created by: Kagiso Lediga
- Rating: TV-MA
- Tomatometer: 91%
- Popcornmeter: 62%
Unquestionably, "Queen Sono" is one of the best Netflix originals from 2020. This isn't an ordinary spy show focusing on agents from the CIA or MI6; instead, the secret agent here is Queen Sono (Thusi) from South Africa. Queen is a highly intelligent and skilled operative who uses her abilities to do good for others, but she also has an ulterior motive: she desperately wants to find out who killed her mother many years before.
Thusi brings style and flair to this unforgettable character. Like any good spy, Queen refuses to do things perfectly by the book; she understands that bureaucracy can't always yield results, so she trusts in her own methods. It's easy to get behind her, as well as all the supporting characters, who showcase South Africa's highly underrated acting talent pool. Plus, isn't it cool to see more spy stories that aren't set in America or the United Kingdom?
"Queen Sono" was Netflix's first original African series, and it received a second season order. However, the plug was pulled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Boo to that terrible decision!