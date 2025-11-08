The 12 Best Keira Knightley Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

Though her work has been primarily in film, Keira Knightley has done some television here and there, both before she became an A-list movie star and after. But the majority of it is forgettable, save for one huge exception — her most recent TV appearance, in fact. Debuting on Netflix in November 2024, "Black Doves" is an excellent spy thriller that stands among Knightley's best work on the small or big screen.

Helen Webb (Knightley) is a secret agent who works for the titular organization and is about to have her identity exposed to the most dangerous criminals in London. Sam Young (Ben Whishaw) is an old friend and new partner who is tasked with helping to protect her as she becomes an open target. Her work in the show earned Knightley her first ever Golden Globe nomination for television for best lead actress in a drama series. At only six episodes, it's an easy binge, but it would've been just as hard to turn "Black Doves" off even if it were twice as long. To that end, it must be noted that all of this praise is only for the show's first season, which is all that has aired thus far. Season 2 was already greenlit before Season 1 even debuted, but a release window has yet to be confirmed.

Cast: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire

Creator: Joe Barton

Years: 2024-present

Number of episodes (so far): 6

Where to watch: Netflix