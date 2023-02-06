Matthew McConaughey Is The King In The First Trailer For Netflix's Agent Elvis

When Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" premiered in 2022, the King of Rock 'n' Roll's signature pompadour and country twang were hardly new to the silver screen. The real-life Elvis Presley, notably, was an actor himself, starring in works ranging from perhaps the best Elvis movie "King Creole" to lighter fare like "Fun in Acapulco." Among the best things about Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" are its musical numbers, which in some cases recontextualize Elvis' big hits, incorporating hallmarks of present day rock and pop music to communicate the King's now-outdated appeal to modern viewers.

Of course, the storied history of the real-life Elvis Presley is considerably larger in scope than what can be communicated by a single film, still leaving plenty of room for new projects about the rock 'n' roll icon. Sofia Coppola, for example, is currently working on a feature titled "Priscilla," which will adapt Elvis' wife Priscilla Preslet's memoir "Elvis and Me" to film with Cailee Spaeny in its titular role and Jacob Elordi as her husband.

Also upcoming, and contrasting significantly with the presumably serious subject matter of "Priscilla," is a cartoon show titled "Agent Elvis." Rather than strictly mining Elvis' real life for its story, "Agent Elvis" is an irreverent comedy about a version of Elvis that works part-time as a secret agent. On February 6 Netflix released its debut trailer for the series, previewing what its novel take on the iconic performer will look like for the first time.