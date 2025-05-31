Why Noah Centineo's The Recruit Was Canceled At Netflix

While promoting the A24 film "Warfare," Noah Centineo shared his thoughts on the cancellation of "The Recruit" with The Hollywood Reporter. He's taking the news in stride, saying "it is what it is" and "onto the next, I guess." He acknowledged that there are many factors that went into the streamer's decision to end the series, all of which were outside of his control. "Netflix, they have a certain mandate that they need to fill, and I'm very proud of the show, very grateful to our audience," Centineo said. "We have a pretty strong cult following. And with Netflix, it just didn't really fit what it was that they needed, I suppose."

Centineo went on to reveal that being on the set of "The Recruit" was a real learning experience for him. "I really got to see behind the curtain of how a show gets made, and that to me was probably the most educational part of it, without a doubt," he said. Does this mean he's targeting a move behind the camera in the future? He already made his directorial debut helming the music video for ARTY's "Save Me Tonight," and working on "The Recruit" appears to have sparked an interest in the technical side of Hollywood productions. Either way, the future is bright for Centineo — he has several projects in the pipeline, including the upcoming 2025 film "Our Hero, Balthazar."