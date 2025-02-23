13 Best TV Shows Like Slow Horses

Though it's set in the United States, "The Assets" features an almost all-British cast, just like "Slow Horses." It's also a similar story about a group of misfit agents working for their nation's top intelligence agency in a special division who have been tasked with a critical mission. This time, rather than MI5, it's the CIA, and their job is to track down and expose a mole within their own agency.

Divisive "Doctor Who" star Jodie Whittaker leads the line as CIA agent Sandra Grimes, heading up an ensemble cast that also includes Paul Rhys and Harriet Walter. The miniseries begins with the death of a CIA Russian counter-intelligence operative, and Grimes fears that someone within the agency is feeding information to the enemy. Together with a small group of carefully selected agents, Grimes investigates, but the mole may be closer than anyone realizes.

A taut spy thriller, "The Assets" is a gripping cat-and-mouse story full of twists and turns. But here's the kicker: "The Assets" is based on the true story of a CIA mole who was arrested in 1994 for leaking classified files to the Russians. Though the series wasn't a big hit in the ratings, the majority of critics gave it a thumbs up and it might just be one of the most under-appreciated spy shows around.