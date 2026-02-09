The Secret Endgame Connections You Missed In The Avengers: Doomsday Trailers

With "Avengers: Doomsday" set to premiere on December 18, there are still many months to go before we find out all the secrets the movie is hiding. It may be even longer before we decipher all the subtle clues and Easter eggs "Doomsday" will no doubt be filled with. As such, we currently live in a situation where the Marvel Cinematic Universe's fandom is stranded in Fan Theory City, looking for clues and crafting their own theories based on what they know of the movie so far.

One particularly interesting theory comes courtesy of Redditor u/Fear_Itself, who has woven a very interesting web around what they believe are hidden time code stamps in the "Doomsday" trailers. According to them, these codes correspond to certain scenes in the Russo brothers' previous "Avengers" film, "Avengers: Endgame" (2019). Said scenes, in turn, are intended to offer clues about the central events and concepts of "Doomsday."

Much of the upcoming film remains unknown, including its complete roster of heroes — after all, the cast of "Doomsday" has everyone saying that a few key figures seem to be very noticeably missing. Could this fan theory provide some answers? Let's take a closer look at it and see if it can help us decipher some of the secrets the "Avengers: Doomsday" trailers are hiding up their sleeves.