Spider-Man Vs X-Men? Avengers: Doomsday's Opening Scene Sounds Epic

It's juicy Marvel rumor time once again! Insiders have indicated that the upcoming mega-blockbuster "Avengers: Doomsday" might set the stage with a fan-breaking opening scene that features a face-off between none other than Spider-Man and the X-Men. Watch Looper's video above for all the details.

Look at it from any angle, and it's pretty plain to see that Joe and Anthony Russo's "Avengers: Doomsday" is facing plenty of pressure to succeed. With the massive cast announcements, including Robert Downey Jr. returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom, it seems destined to become the biggest MCU movie to date.

Spider-Man and the X-Men are, of course, very popular characters, and throwing them into the mix right away would certainly provide a banger of an opening. Combine this rumor with earlier whispers about "Avengers: Doomsday" featuring a traitor among the Avengers and it seems clear that the film intends to truly stun audiences when it premieres on December 18, 2026.