Spider-Man Vs X-Men? Avengers: Doomsday's Opening Scene Sounds Epic
It's juicy Marvel rumor time once again! Insiders have indicated that the upcoming mega-blockbuster "Avengers: Doomsday" might set the stage with a fan-breaking opening scene that features a face-off between none other than Spider-Man and the X-Men. Watch Looper's video above for all the details.
Look at it from any angle, and it's pretty plain to see that Joe and Anthony Russo's "Avengers: Doomsday" is facing plenty of pressure to succeed. With the massive cast announcements, including Robert Downey Jr. returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom, it seems destined to become the biggest MCU movie to date.
Spider-Man and the X-Men are, of course, very popular characters, and throwing them into the mix right away would certainly provide a banger of an opening. Combine this rumor with earlier whispers about "Avengers: Doomsday" featuring a traitor among the Avengers and it seems clear that the film intends to truly stun audiences when it premieres on December 18, 2026.
Avengers: Doomsday may intend to harness Spider-Man's proven track record of mash-up mayhem
It's easy to see why "Avengers: Doomsday" might aspire to give fans one of the greatest ever opening scenes in a superhero movie, if not outright the best one. Not only is the film the biggest on the MCU slate since 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," but it seriously needs to impress fans, especially since the "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer rollout was a complete failure.
Starting the film with a scene as mighty as Spider-Man taking on the X-Men would certainly be one way to get people back on side right from the get-go. These fan-favorite characters have never been seen together in live action, and as "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and Sony's animated "Spider-Verse" movies have proven, Spidey is the perfect glue when it comes to multiversal shenanigans.
It remains to be seen how the much-hyped film will ultimately approach its opening and whether or not this rumor is true, but watching Looper's video above will offer ample insight into the current whispers about "Avengers: Doomsday" and its supposed epic opening gambit, so make sure to check it out.