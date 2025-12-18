Why Is Marvel Doing This With The Avengers Doomsday Trailers? We Explain

You may have heard that Disney's planning on releasing four different "Avengers: Doomsday" teaser trailers alongside "Avatar: Fire and Ash," with a new one playing each week for its first four weeks. That's a lot of visits to Pandora to get an idea of what to expect for next year's blockbuster, which releases December 18, 2026. If you want to learn more about what each teaser potentially offers, in addition to why Marvel might be doing this in the first place, check out Looper's video above.

The first teaser has already leaked, and centers on Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Since Evans's comeback was announced, theories explaining the original Captain America's return have circulated, but the teaser doesn't offer many details. It sees Steve pull up to a house on a motorcycle, and greet Peggy (Hayley Atwell) and their son inside. Text reads: "Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday." What does any of this mean? It could be that the ending of "Avengers: Endgame" will factor into "Doomsday," with Steve dropping off the Infinity Stones to their original locations leading to multiversal mayhem that draws the ire of Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

The next two will allegedly focus on Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Doctor Doom, with the final being a full trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday." It's a bold marketing plan unlike anything previous "Avengers" films have done before. So why start now?