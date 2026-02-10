10 Famous Actors Who Chose Family Over Their Careers

It's difficult to balance children and family with any type of career. But it can be particularly challenging for actors, given how much time away from home — often in another country entirely — is required to create and promote the work. Some handle that balance better than others, with stories of kids raised by actors ranging from those who said they had the best parents in the world to those who barely ever saw or knew their parents at all.

Some actors ultimately come to the conclusion that raising a family should take precedence over their careers. For most, that simply means taking a little time off at the beginning of their children's lives, much like when those of us with regular ol' civilian jobs go on maternity/paternity leave.

But some actors step away from the field indefinitely to become full-time parents, taking years — if not decades — away from Hollywood so they can focus entirely on parenthood. In fact, that ends up being one of the more common reasons why celebrities quit acting for good.