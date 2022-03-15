This Is Why We Might Not See Sandra Bullock On Screen Again For A While
Over the course of her career in Hollywood, Sandra Bullock has become one of the most beloved actors on the silver screen, and has parlayed her charm into becoming one of the film industry's best and most bankable stars. An endlessly flexible performer, she has proven herself capable of handling all sorts of genres, ranging from high-tension thrillers to full blown action movies, as well as romantic comedies and even family-friendly animation. From her early roles in movies like "The Net" and "Demolition Man" to her breakout performance in "Speed" and her eventual Oscar win for "The Blind Side," she has remained an incredibly consistent presence in both streaming and theatrical releases.
The last decade in particular has been notable for Bullock, with films like "Gravity," "The Heat," "Bird Box," and "Ocean's 8" continuing her streak of solid work. Next up on the 57-year-old actress' plate is "The Lost City" alongside Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, but now it seems that Bullock's filmography may slow down a little bit after the release of this highly-anticipated rom-com. In fact, when questioned about what the future may hold for her, Bullock recently opened up and explained why audiences may see a bit less of her on the big screen following the debut of "The Lost City" on March 25. Here's what Bullock had to say regarding the matter.
Sandra Bullock is stepping away from acting to focus on parenting
In a recent interview with ET Online, Sandra Bullock addressed her on-screen future and revealed that she plans to take some time off from her career as an actress. Her reason for doing so is that she wants to spend more time with her family. Specifically, she wants to spend more time mothering her 12-year-old son Louis and her 10-year-old daughter Laila.
Addressing her rationale for stepping away from the spotlight, Bullock noted that, as someone who fully commits to her day job, she wants to be able to make her family her top priority right now. The actress said, "I take my job very seriously when I'm at work ... And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That's where I'm gonna be for a while."
There won't be time for acting, based on the needs of the parenting gig. Elsewhere in her remarks about her step away from acting, Bullock noted that she plans to take on a full-time role "servicing their every need ... Their social calendar."
Ultimately, this doesn't sound like a full-blown retirement announcement — just a plan to slow down for a while. At the moment, it remains unclear exactly when audiences will see Sandra Bullock again following her sabbatical to spend more time with her family. That said, audiences can still catch her in her latest on-screen outing when "The Lost City" premieres in theaters on March 25.