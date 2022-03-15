This Is Why We Might Not See Sandra Bullock On Screen Again For A While

In a recent interview with ET Online, Sandra Bullock addressed her on-screen future and revealed that she plans to take some time off from her career as an actress. Her reason for doing so is that she wants to spend more time with her family. Specifically, she wants to spend more time mothering her 12-year-old son Louis and her 10-year-old daughter Laila.

Addressing her rationale for stepping away from the spotlight, Bullock noted that, as someone who fully commits to her day job, she wants to be able to make her family her top priority right now. The actress said, "I take my job very seriously when I'm at work ... And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That's where I'm gonna be for a while."

There won't be time for acting, based on the needs of the parenting gig. Elsewhere in her remarks about her step away from acting, Bullock noted that she plans to take on a full-time role "servicing their every need ... Their social calendar."

Ultimately, this doesn't sound like a full-blown retirement announcement — just a plan to slow down for a while. At the moment, it remains unclear exactly when audiences will see Sandra Bullock again following her sabbatical to spend more time with her family. That said, audiences can still catch her in her latest on-screen outing when "The Lost City" premieres in theaters on March 25.