The Top 15 Demi Moore Movies Ranked Worst To Best

Though her personal life has sometimes overshadowed her career — that'll happen when you're married to Bruce Willis at the height of his fame, and later, to Ashton Kutcher at the height of his — Demi Moore deserves to be known as an actor rather than a tabloid headline grabber. From her beginnings as a female lead in several generation-defining '80s cult classics to proving she could handle just about any genre in the '90s and beyond, Moore has always made interesting career choices and never let herself get put into one of the narrow boxes that the industry loves to put women into.

In the 2000s, Moore shifted her priorities a bit toward family life, though she was never absent from the screen for any significant stretch of time. The 2020s has seen Moore come back in a big way, doing some of the best and most fascinating work of her entire career on both the big and small screens. But that's not to say that her best work was only at the beginning of her career and during her current renaissance. As we show here, Demi Moore's greatest works cover the entirety of her career, with movies from each decade of her resumé represented.

These films and their rankings were determined through a combination of critics' reviews, fan-voted lists, and a little bit of our own editorial insight.