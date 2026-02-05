Everything Avengers: Doomsday Expects You To Know From Marvel TV Shows

Marvel was riding one of the biggest highs in cinematic history after "Avengers: Endgame," which blew everyone away at the box office. Fans hardcore and casual alike stayed up-to-date with every new film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so "Endgame" felt like a giant reward. However, a lot can change in seven years. While there's little doubt "Avengers: Doomsday" will be a huge hit, the air surrounding it feels notably different compared to "Endgame."

With "Endgame," fans just had to watch two or three movies a year. That's easy enough to keep up with, but post-"Endgame," Marvel began branching into television with a slew of Disney+ original series set within the MCU. These shows played into the films, often starring characters introduced on the movie side of things.

You might be excited for "Doomsday" but worried about missing some important context. While we have no idea what specifics will factor into the next "Avengers" films, we can make some educated guesses. This is your Marvel TV show highlight reel, so you don't go into "Doomsday" too confused. There are other Marvel shows not mentioned here, like "Secret Invasion" and "Wonder Man," but based on what we suspect "Avengers: Doomsday" will be about, we're covering shows that feel like they have the greatest likelihood of affecting the plot.