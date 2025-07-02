5 Ways Ironheart Sets Up The Future Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Contains spoilers for "Ironheart," Episodes 1-6

The new Marvel series "Ironheart" concludes with a cliffhanger that sees Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), after defeating Parker Robbins/The Hood (Anthony Ramos), accepting a dark offer from Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen) to bring her friend Natalie (Lyric Ross) back from the dead. This conclusion immediately suggests where future exploits of "Ironheart" (both on the big and small screen) could go, since she and Mephisto are now interlocked. However, it isn't just the future of Riri Williams that gets teased throughout "Ironheart."

Like all Marvel Cinematic Universe properties, "Ironheart" is rife with plot developments and lines of dialogue hinting at drastic future events in the franchise. Glimmers of subsequent TV shows and movies are hidden between the lines of the show's six episodes, and five of these teases vary greatly in how they materialize within the narrative.

Some simply revolve around the introduction of major comic book characters like Mephisto. Others are subtler teases hinting at potential plot developments for upcoming shows that aren't on the general public's radar yet. Still others are explicit lines of dialogue from key supporting "Ironheart" characters, making it abundantly clear that they will be back for further MCU outings. However they manifest, these five ways that "Ironheart" may impact the MCU's future reaffirms how nothing in this saga truly stands on its own. "It's all connected," as the old MCU phrase goes, and the exploits of Riri Williams/Ironheart are no exception.