Avengers: Doomsday's Biggest Doctor Doom Question Won't Be Answered Until Secret Wars

It's the elephant in the room that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to address at some point — but now we're pretty confident that we'll have to wait until "Avengers: Secret Wars" for an explanation. Click the video above to hear why the MCU is going to make fans wait for the big reveal about why Victor Von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) shares Tony Stark's face.

This casting choice was always going to cause confusion — that's just one reason why we're worried about Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom. But "Avengers: Doomsday" will keep up the mystery regarding Victor's face according to movie journalists John Campea and Jeff Sneider. Both have claimed that Marvel won't unpack this until "Avengers: Secret Wars," which won't reach theaters until December 2027.

That's a long time to keep something this important quiet. It hints at the notion of Doom operating like an island unto himself in the narrative of "Doomsday" — could it be that none of the other characters actually see him until very late in the film? Audiences are already indulging in speculation of their own about why Doom and Stark look the same.