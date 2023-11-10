The Ending Of Loki Season 2 Explained

In the "Loki" Season 2 finale, "Glorious Purpose," Loki uses his newfound control of timeslipping to repeatedly relive the attempt to expand the Loom with the Throughput Multiplier. After spending literal centuries studying the mechanics of it, he is eventually able to help Victor Timely safely launch the Multiplier. Unfortunately, even this doesn't fix the Temporal Loom, as the timelines keep growing at an infinite rate beyond what any Multiplier could handle.

Loki travels back to his fight with Sylvie at the End of Time from the Season 1 finale, "For All Time, Always." After several repeats of this loop, He Who Remains freezes time to tell Loki what's actually going to happen: the Loom is a failsafe, the destruction of which will end up reverting everything to the Sacred Timeline anyway. The only way to stop this would be to kill Sylvie, which Loki does not want to do.

Loki slips back in time to his first meeting with Mobius, asking him for advice, and then into the ending of Season 2, Episode 5, "Science/Fiction," where Loki has now learned how to freeze time and has one last heart-to-heart with Sylvie before completing his ultimate plan: to destroy the Temporal Loom himself, then use his magic to revive all the branches. Loki becomes the God of Stories, reshaping the flow of time into a tree. The TVA is reformed to protect that tree, and Loki's friends are free to either continue working there or return to their prior lives — while his enemy Renslayer appears trapped in the Void at the End of Time, facing a glowing purple light in her final scene.