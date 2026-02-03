10 Best Western Shows Streaming On Netflix Right Now

In recent years, thanks to the many series and spin-offs of the "Yellowstone" universe, Paramount+ has been the go-to streaming service for fans of Western TV shows. And certainly, the various shows of creator Taylor Sheridan has encompassed some of the best — or at the very least, most popular — Western television in the last 10 years or so.

But what if you like Western shows and don't have Paramount+? Or you're just looking for more Western series to watch in general, and it isn't even necessarily about what streaming service they're on? Given that it's still the most popular streaming service, there's a pretty good chance you are a Netflix subscriber. Luckily, Netflix offers some fantastic Western series that should keep you well occupied until the next season of your "Yellowstone" universe show of choice is released.

All shows on this list are either Netflix originals or are currently available to stream on the platform (with no current announcements as to their impending removal from Netflix).