The Abandons Review: A Revenge-Filled, Feminist Take On The Western

These days, audiences are spoiled for choice when it comes to the TV Western — Taylor Sheridan alone has made an entire cottage industry out of the genre. "The Abandons" offers up a tantalizingly engaging new entry, fraught with tension between the heads of two families in 19th century rural Oregon. Ably led by Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey (each practicing their very best Western growl), "The Abandons" will bring to mind "Deadwood" for audiences, in that it's filled with interesting supporting characters that bring an immense amount of intrigue and heart to the production. With any luck, Netflix will appreciate what they have with this compulsively watchable new show, and it'll stick around long enough for us to become even more attached to them all.

Society in "The Abandons'" burgeoning Oregon town is dominated by the Van Ness family, and more specifically by Constance Van Ness (Anderson), the clan's matriarch. She rules over her children — and the town, for that matter — with an iron fist, but she's also beholden to her investors like Cornelius Vanderbilt, who have poured money into her mining concerns. When the strong-willed Fiona (Headey) and her band of orphans refuse to sell their increasingly profitable plot of land to her, their already tense relationship grows ever more hostile — especially when their children become embroiled in the drama. As they find themselves crossing more and more lines from which there is no return, their conflict becomes about something more dangerous than land: a matter of principle.