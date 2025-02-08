11 Best Crime Shows On Netflix

There's something satisfying about the formula of a good crime series, which is why it's continued to generate hits since Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was churning out Sherlock Holmes short stories back in the 19th century. Even at its grittiest and most nihilistic, the crime genre gives us high stakes without any real risk, or a world of clues we can pick apart and dissect with the unspoken promise that there's a solution to each puzzle — all populated by characters whose often gray moral codes somehow make them more fully human.

Netflix is loaded with solid crime series, from original programming such as the serial killer drama "Mindhunter" to quality shows picked up from other streamers or networks like "Dexter." Whether you're in the market to binge a straightforward crime series that goes down easy while you fold laundry or doomscroll on your second screen, or you're in the mood for something cinematic and powerful like the historical drama "Peaky Blinders," Netflix has plenty of solid options in the crime series category — including several of the best crime shows of all time.