11 Best Crime Shows On Netflix
There's something satisfying about the formula of a good crime series, which is why it's continued to generate hits since Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was churning out Sherlock Holmes short stories back in the 19th century. Even at its grittiest and most nihilistic, the crime genre gives us high stakes without any real risk, or a world of clues we can pick apart and dissect with the unspoken promise that there's a solution to each puzzle — all populated by characters whose often gray moral codes somehow make them more fully human.
Netflix is loaded with solid crime series, from original programming such as the serial killer drama "Mindhunter" to quality shows picked up from other streamers or networks like "Dexter." Whether you're in the market to binge a straightforward crime series that goes down easy while you fold laundry or doomscroll on your second screen, or you're in the mood for something cinematic and powerful like the historical drama "Peaky Blinders," Netflix has plenty of solid options in the crime series category — including several of the best crime shows of all time.
Mindhunter
Decades before "Criminal Minds" would treat viewers to pop psychology-infused criminal profiles, O.G. profiler and FBI Special Agent John E. Douglas was hanging around Quantico's Behavioral Science Unit (BSU) pioneering the field. Based on Douglas' book about his days profiling serial killers to find out what makes them tick, "Mindhunter" reimagines Douglas' early days of interviews with the likes of BTK killer Dennis Rader, Richard Speck, and David "Son of Sam" Berkowitz, just to name a few. The series substitutes fictional FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) for Douglas and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) for real FBI counterpart Robert K. Ressler.
While "Mindhunter" isn't the most complex or gritty crime series on Netflix, its insight into the psychological side of FBI profiling makes it a fun watch for fans, especially those of us who love a good true crime documentary. Besides the aforementioned slashers, the show's long list of famous serial killers includes Ed Kemper, Jerry Brudos, and Charles Manson, making this a unique blend of fact and fiction.
- Cast: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv
- Creator: Joe Penhall
- Rating: TV-MA
- Runtime: 34–73 minutes
The Blacklist
From start to finish, what makes "The Blacklist" work is James Spader. Just as he is in almost every role he inhabits, Spader is charismatic and magnetic as the so-called "Concierge of Crime," Raymond Reddington, the top most wanted criminal on the FBI's wish list. An ex-U.S. naval officer and spy extraordinaire, the ethically flexible Reddington has access to a list he dubs the "Blacklist," his proprietary compilation of the world's most dangerous criminals.
Leveraging his knowledge to gain access to FBI intel and explore his complicated relationship with his possible daughter, criminal profiler Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), Reddington spends his days helping Liz hunt down his long list of "Blacklisters." Secrets surrounding Red's identity and the true nature of his relationship with Liz are all connected to the show's central mystery. The premise of this crime drama is wildly implausible, which is part of what makes the show so much fun to watch. The FBI is all but pointless, but they're not the point of this series any more than the Blacklist is. This is the velvety-smooth charming bad guy James Spader's show, and everything else is just decoration.
- Cast: James Spader, Megan Boone, Ryan Eggold
- Creator: Jon Bokenkamp
- Rating: TV-14
- Runtime: 40-45 minutes
The Lincoln Lawyer
An legal drama about a Los Angeles defense attorney who rolls around in a Lincoln Navigator and maintains amicable relationships with his ex-wives, "The Lincoln Lawyer" is one of those rare procedurals that present formulaic, easy-to-digest storytelling in a quality format thanks to solid writing and acting. The story, which was previously adapted into a 2011 film starring Matthew McConaughey, is based on a novel by detective novelist Michael Joseph Connelly, the author of the book series behind "Bosch," and is inspired by real-life events.
The story follows lawyer Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), who has a passion for Lincolns and a strong capacity for empathy that seems to be partly inspired by his own experiences as a recovering addict. Garcia-Rulfo gives a charming performance in a rare example of a series not driven by deeply troubled or dysfunctional characters, and the positive relationships between Haller and his exes are a breath of fresh air. Thematically, "The Lincoln Lawyer" shares DNA with Billy Bob Thornton's "Goliath," which also revolves around a California attorney with a complicated personal history.
- Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton
- Creator: David E. Kelley
- Rating: TV-MA
- Runtime: 43–56 minutes
The Gentlemen
A TV series that reimagines the premise behind Guy Ritchie's 2019 film "The Gentlemen," this crime series is a dark comedy about a fairly straight-laced, responsible son who inherits his family estate and dukedom only to learn he has also inherited the cannabis business that's been keeping it afloat without his knowledge.
Shortly after United Nations peacekeeping officer Eddie Horniman (Theo James) inherits Halstead Manor and the title of 14th Duke of Halstead, things almost immediately go off the rails. Eddie finds himself faced with the impossible decision to sell his family home and save his ne'er-do-well brother Freddy's (Daniel Ings) life from a Scouser (Liverpudlian) coke dealer. Before long, he's caught up in the cannabis business, hiring a crime scene cleaner to hide a corpse and tangling with a whole host of characters, from international gangs to a closet Nazi.
A wild ride from the word "go," "The Gentleman" is colorful, strange, intense, and absurd — not to mention over-the-top and easy to binge in a day. A sharp-witted hidden gem series that won an Emmy for outstanding stunt coordination in a comedy series, this weird crime saga is certainly not the kind of thing you expect to be going on in a stately old British countryside manor. But the fact that Giancarlo Esposito is in the cast is reason enough to check it out.
- Cast: Theo James, Joely Richardson, Giancarlo Esposito
- Creator: Guy Ritchie
- Rating: TV-MA
- Runtime: 43–67 minutes
Dexter
Serial killer protagonists have their own full-fledged subgenre these days, including psychological thriller series like "You," "Bates Motel," and "Hannibal." But "Dexter." the Miami-based crime saga in which MIchael C. Hall plays a professional blood spatter analyst with a taste for blood himself, was a pioneer in this genre.
Identifying Dexter Morgan's "dark passenger" when he's a child, Dexter's adoptive police officer dad Harry (James Remar) teaches his son the "Code of Harry," a vigilante code that allows Dexter to indulge his bloodthirst without getting caught. Although investigations and forensics are a major focus of the series, Dexter's struggle to balance his two personas and convincingly feign some semblance of humanity as he attempts to live a typical life are truly the show's central preoccupation.
The forensic crime show, which has won four Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes, is laced with dark humor as it explores themes of duality, ethics, and the failures of the United States criminal justice system. Adapted from a series of novels, "Dexter" makes for a satisfying binge with its two prequel shows, "Dexter: New Blood" and "Dexter: Original Sin." An upcoming spin-off series called "Dexter: Resurrection" is scheduled to come out in 2025.
- Cast: Michael C. Hall, Julie Benz, Jennifer Carpenter
- Creators: Jeff Lindsay, James Manos Jr.
- Rating: TV-MA
- Runtime: 47-58 minutes
Narcos
"Narcos" is the story of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura), his empire, and his lasting legacy, told mostly from the perspective of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency. The series spans several decades, beginning in the late 1970s when the kingpin was just getting started in the cocaine business. Told from the point of view of Colombia-based DEA agent Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbrook), "Narcos" chronicles Escobar's shift from his early days in the Medellín black market, when a Chilean exile and chemist introduces him to his million-dollar idea.
The series follows their rise to fame and fortune as they start moving their product into the American market, opening a Pandora's box in the U.S. that would effectively never be closed. As their business expands, so do their troubles with the DEA and other cartels. In a world where drug kingpins are often portrayed as stock characters, "Narcos" presents a more complete view of their motivations. Critics also praised Pedro Pascal's performance as Javier Peña before his exit at the end of Season 3.
- Cast: Wagner Moura, Boyd Holbrook, Pedro Pascal
- Creators: Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, Doug Miro
- Rating: TV-MA
- Runtime: 43–60 minutes
Dark Winds
"Dark Winds" is an AMC psychological thriller crime series with Robert Redford and George R. R. Martin listed among its producers and a majority Native American cast. Adapted from Tony HIllerman's "Leaphorn and Chee" Navajo Tribal Police crime novels, "Dark Winds" is set in the 1970s in the Four Corners region of the Colorado Plateau, where the Navajo Nation resides alongside several other tribal nations. Told from the perspective of Navajo County tribal police officer Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), the series follows his investigation of several murders connected to an armored truck robbery and a stolen helicopter.
Zahn McClarnon is an outstanding lead in this Native-driven story that strives to be worthy of its source material. After the first season was criticized by Navajo Times and several influencers for its failed representation of their language and culture, the show's producers took it to heart, hiring Navajo cultural advisor George R. Joe to help them course-correct. Solid pacing, engaging characters, retro vibes, and cinematic storytelling round out this well-executed neo-Western noir.
The series also subtly integrates supernatural elements and Navajo mysticism, though not at the expense of its central drama or realistic atmosphere. Praising the approach, one IMDb reviewer wrote, "Not like the X-Files, having Bigfoot show up in a scene, but with a deft hand [...] They understand the concept, Less Is More."
- Cast: Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten
- Creator: Graham Roland
- Rating: TV-MA
- Runtime: 39-53 minutes
Ozark
Before his appearance in "Ozark," former child actor Jason Bateman was generally thought of as a comedy star, having appeared in a long list of sitcoms and family films including, most notably, a hilarious performance as family straight man Michael Bluth in "Arrested Development." In "Ozark," Bateman would play a different kind of family man — who could almost be an alternate universe version of Michael Bluth — as financial-advisor-turned-money-launderer Marty Byrde.
The Byrde family's trauma begins when patriarch Marty sees his business partner killed right in front of him over a money laundering scheme that the latter is caught up in. In a desperate bid to save his own life, Marty effectively sells his soul to the cartel by concocting a fast-talking plot to launder money on the lakefront in the Ozarks. With no time to prepare, the Byrdes immediately relocate to the region, where the cartel forces Marty to launder $8 million in three months' time. Once they're ensconced in the almost mystical depths of the area, they swiftly learn they've bitten off more than they can chew — although Marty and his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) can seemingly finagle their way out of almost anything.
Strong performances, anxiety-riddled storytelling, and a Southern Gothic aesthetic underline the powerful narrative of this series, which racked up four Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe. The series also makes good use of its many quality guest actors like Esai Morales, Janet McTeer, Bruce Davison, Jason Butler Harner, and Lisa Emery.
- Cast: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner
- Director: Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams
- Rating: TV-MA
- Runtime: 51-80 minutes
Peaky Blinders
Inspired by a real turn-of-the-century British street gang with the same name that dealt in racketeering, robbery, gambling, and general mayhem, the BAFTA-winning crime drama "Peaky Blinders" presents a gritty picture of Birmingham gang life in the wake of World War I. The series stars Cillian Murphy — several years out from his Oscar-winning performance as the title character in "Oppenheimer" — as Tommy Shelby, leader of the Romani and Irish Traveler street gang the Peaky Blinders, which he runs with other members of the Shelby family tree amid encounters with law enforcement, rival gangs, and a society plagued by social and political instability.
The family's intricate, complex dynamics have drawn praise from critics and fans alike, as has Murphy's performance as the indomitable Tommy Shelby. As one IMDb reviewer wrote, "Cillian Murphy is phenomenal as Tommy Shelby — he's intense, calculated, and completely magnetic."
In a world of "Downton Abbey"-style historical dramas populated by the upper crust, the violent "Peaky Blinders" offers a view of the darker side of working class life in early 20th century England, a world where Winston Churchill is contending with IRA militias and Communist groups. The series has drawn comparisons to "Boardwalk Empire," the similarly rough-hewn Steve Buscemi-starring crime drama set in 1920s New Jersey.
- Cast: Cillian Murphy, Sam Neill, Helen McCrory
- Creator: Steven Knight
- Rating: TV-MA
- Runtime: 55–83 minutes
Breaking Bad
Part morality play about hubris, part indictment of the myth of the American dream, "Breaking Bad" is a white-knuckle ride that earned a whopping 16 Emmy Awards. Paving the way for Jason Bateman's move from lovable sitcom dad to criminal mastermind in "Ozark," Bryan Cranston's role here as put-upon high school chemistry teacher and family-man-turned-meth-kingpin Walter White became one of the most iconic roles in television, spawning countless memes and pop culture references long after the show's final episode.
When White learns he has terminal cancer after passing out at work one day, he realizes he has nothing to leave his pregnant wife Skyler (Anna Gunn) and teenage son (RJ Mitte), who has cerebral palsy. A ride-along with his DEA brother-in-law sparks the ill-conceived get-rich-quick idea that he could use his chemistry skills to make a busload of meth and then cash out, no muss, no fuss. With the help of his former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), White gets his enterprise off the ground — only to watch the venture metastasize into something far more malevolent and beyond his control.
- Cast: Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Aaron Paul
- Creator: Vince Gilligan
- Rating: TV-MA
- Runtime: 43–58 minutes
Better Call Saul
A rare example of a spin-off that arguably outshines its parent series, "Better Call Saul" is a prequel and sequel to "Breaking Bad" centered around the life of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), the morally compromised attorney who eventually comes to serve as consigliere to Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.
The story, which is meant to explain how Saul becomes what he is by the time we meet him in "Breaking Bad," revolves around Saul's former life as Jimmy McGill, an attorney who is tired of his work as a struggling public defender. Through Jimmy's efforts to represent a county treasurer accused of embezzlement, he builds a connection with Nacho Vargo (Michael Mando) and Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz), eventually leading to Jimmy's entrance into the drug business.
Unlike "Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul" isn't the story of Jimmy's descent into the criminal underworld. Rather, it's a tale of all the tug-of-war between his desire to be upstanding and his compulsion to take shortcuts at almost every turn until he ultimately becomes the man we meet in "Breaking Bad." But while "Breaking Bad" is a gritty drama, "Better Call Saul" is a nihilistic comedy-drama that flourishes in the absurdity of the world around us.
- Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn
- Creators: Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould
- Rating: TV-MA
- Runtime: 41–69 minutes