Ransom Canyon: Netflix's 'Answer' To Yellowstone Explained

When something excels in the entertainment industry, everyone else will inevitably try to copy it. Right now, "Yellowstone" is one of the most popular shows on television, with Nielsen reporting it was the second most-watched show of the 2022-2023 season, only losing out to Sunday Night Football. It makes sense, then, that every other network and streamer would want to capitalize on people's fascination with a family drama in a Western setting, which is why it may not be too surprising that Netflix will soon launch its own Western — "Ransom Canyon."

The streaming service isn't trying to hide the influence, either. The company's drama head, Jinny Howe, described the show to Deadline in August 2022 as "a multi-generational family show set on a ranch, and we say it's 'Virgin River' meets 'Yellowstone.' We think that it's going to deliver on all the romance and again it will be a really beautiful vista and setting, very escapist." Bringing "Virgin River's" sensibilities to a Western locale, in this instance, the Texas countryside, would undoubtedly be an attractive prospect to executives, so it makes sense that Netflix is hoping "Ransom Canyon" manages to replicate both shows' successes.

It also helps that the show is based on author Jodi Thomas' popular book series of the same name, so there's a built-in audience. But while "Yellowstone" and its various spinoffs have done well, it remains to be seen if the public at large will tune into other Westerns or if "Yellowstone" — which will come to an end in 2024 — will prove to be a one-off fluke.