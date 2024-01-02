Ransom Canyon: Netflix's 'Answer' To Yellowstone Explained
When something excels in the entertainment industry, everyone else will inevitably try to copy it. Right now, "Yellowstone" is one of the most popular shows on television, with Nielsen reporting it was the second most-watched show of the 2022-2023 season, only losing out to Sunday Night Football. It makes sense, then, that every other network and streamer would want to capitalize on people's fascination with a family drama in a Western setting, which is why it may not be too surprising that Netflix will soon launch its own Western — "Ransom Canyon."
The streaming service isn't trying to hide the influence, either. The company's drama head, Jinny Howe, described the show to Deadline in August 2022 as "a multi-generational family show set on a ranch, and we say it's 'Virgin River' meets 'Yellowstone.' We think that it's going to deliver on all the romance and again it will be a really beautiful vista and setting, very escapist." Bringing "Virgin River's" sensibilities to a Western locale, in this instance, the Texas countryside, would undoubtedly be an attractive prospect to executives, so it makes sense that Netflix is hoping "Ransom Canyon" manages to replicate both shows' successes.
It also helps that the show is based on author Jodi Thomas' popular book series of the same name, so there's a built-in audience. But while "Yellowstone" and its various spinoffs have done well, it remains to be seen if the public at large will tune into other Westerns or if "Yellowstone" — which will come to an end in 2024 — will prove to be a one-off fluke.
Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly will star on Ransom Canyon
In December 2023, Tudum by Netflix offered further details on "Ransom Canyon," including the fact that Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly will lead the upcoming series. Duhamel plays Staten Kirkland, the owner of the Double K Ranch, who "leads the charge to resist the outside forces threatening his way of life and the land that he loves." Honestly, that sounds a lot like John Dutton (Kevin Costner) on "Yellowstone," who also regularly deals with people attemping to infringe on his land. However, Kelly plays an intriguing-sounding character named Quinn, who moves to Texas from New York. A description of the "Ransom Canyon" book on Goodreads says Quinn "has her own secret that no one living knows," so one would imagine that will play a role in Netflix's show.
No release date has been set as of yet, but since Netflix has begun promoting the series on Tudum, it will likely premiere at some point in 2024. What we do know is that the streamer has pulled from its existing roster of creatives by having Amanda Marsalis direct the first two episodes out of the 10 being made. Marsalis has previously helmed episodes of "Ozark" and "The Umbrella Academy" for Netflix.
There are many books within the "Ransom Canyon" series, so if the Netflix series does well, there's plenty of source material to pull from for future seasons. If people enjoy the familial machinations and old-school values espoused by "Yellowstone," "Ransom Canyon" appears to be up that same alley with some serious star power already on board.