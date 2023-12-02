Yellowstone Universe: Every Series & Spin-Off From Taylor Sheridan Explained

"Yellowstone" is the kind of once-in-a-generation phenomenon that most television executives can only dream of. Not only is the central flagship series incredibly popular, but its creator, Taylor Sheridan, has helped Paramount to launch a couple of spin-offs already in the form of "1883" and "1923," both of which have been very well received by critics.

However, with at least three more spin-offs said to be in the works currently, along with at least a few more episodes of "Yellowstone," it can be a lot for fans to wrap their heads around the growing world behind the popular series. How many generations of Duttons are we supposed to be keeping track of anyway? Furthermore, viewers may also have a hard time differentiating Taylor Sheridan's other Paramount series, like "Tulsa King" or "Mayor of Kingstown," from his central fictional universe.

If this sounds like a "you problem," then fear not. Below, we'll be laying out all five official spin-offs of "Yellowstone," as well as filling in the blanks on everything we know about them, thus far. Will "1923" be coming back for more? What exactly is "6666?" Is "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" considered canon? Read on to find out all of these answers and more.