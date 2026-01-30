10 Strongest Characters In The Predator Franchise, Ranked

Across the entire "Predator" story, there's no shortage of bruisers and brawlers to rally behind and debate about who's the best of the best. However, if we're looking at it from a purely strength perspective, the humans are at the bottom of the totem pole. Yeah, the likes of Dutch Schaefer (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Al Dillon (Carl Weathers) from 1987's "Predator" have some puffed-up python arms, but let's not get ahead of ourselves too much — those aren't necessarily enough to compete in the power department against the jaw-breaking force of the intergalactic hunters known as the Yautja, or those acid-leaking Xenomorphs. Facts are facts; humans are weaklings by comparison in this universe.

To make it easier to keep track of and in the interest of fairness, only the characters from the movies are up for consideration here. By venturing into the comics, books, and video games, it complicates matters slightly since some are seen as canonical while others aren't. And while we're speaking of canon, yes, the "Alien vs. Predator" series is included in this discussion, because if filmmaker James Cameron appreciates the beautiful carnage of the initial crossover, so too should everyone else on the planet.

With that being said, here are the strongest characters in the "Predator" franchise, ranked. Feel free to disagree on the rankings and inclusions, but remember, click, click, click. That's Yautja for, "We do not speak about Shane Black's 'The Predator,' ever!"