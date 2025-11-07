Predator: Badlands Shows How Weyland-Yutani Could Have Created The Perfect Xenomorph

Contains spoilers for "Predator: Badlands"

In the "Alien" franchise, the notorious Weyland-Yutani Corporation continues to be devious and underhanded in its quest for corporate supremacy. The fat cats running the show are willing to risk the end of the world as they attempt to control the Xenomorph and maximize profits at the same time. In "Predator: Badlands," Weyland-Yutani is up to its old tricks again, but this time, there's a new target in its sights.

When Dek, the film's Yautja protagonist, lands on the highly dangerous planet Genna, he meets Thia (Elle Fanning), a Weyland-Yutani synthetic. As it turns out, the company has been scouting Genna as well, since it wants to get its hands on the Kalisk, a seemingly indestructible creature and apex predator. Even after Dek cuts off its head, the creature stitches itself back together like some kind of otherworldly T-1000. However, Tessa (also Elle Fanning) and the other synthetics use the Predator's technology to subdue the Kalisk and load it onto a ship. Fortunately, they don't manage to leave Genna with the Kalisk in tow. That could have had disastrous consequences: If the company had succeeded in its mission, it could have created one of the scariest sci-fi villains ever.

Think about this for a second: Weyland-Yutani loves capturing Xenomorphs and studying them to see how far they evolve. Imagine if the company had been successful and put the Kalisk near a Xenomorph, which could have bonded with this creature. As it is, it's already difficult to kill a Xenomorph, but if it possessed Kalisk DNA, that would pretty much make it an invincible killing machine. To quote Hudson (Bill Paxton) from "Aliens," it would be "game over, man!"