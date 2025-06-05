Predator: Killer Of Killers Review – A Bold Step With Flaws In Execution

Following the first segment, we jump forward to 17th century Japan and a decades-spanning sibling rivalry between a samurai and a ninja who both have regal aspirations. As with the first story, the greater specifics behind this familial relationship and each character's aspirations of power aren't fleshed out enough by the screenplay to sustain more than a 25-minute segment, and once again, their distinct emotional journeys become an afterthought when our old friend the Predator shows up. Again, this isn't necessarily a problem for fans, who aren't coming to this franchise in the hope of profound depth and a vivid recreation of several distinct historical periods, but I felt like this section in particular put too much weight on character journeys that have been written too broadly by design. The intrigue of these stories are the specific fights, and nuanced characters aren't a necessity to make those pack a punch — the illusion of a more fleshed out character drama just made this segment feel lacking even with some of the best action of the three entries.

The third chapter takes us to WWII as an aspiring pilot finds himself up in the air and in the crosshairs of the Predator's spaceship, wasting little time in getting its protagonist to take to the skies. In terms of action mechanics, it's the simplest — even if it does make liberal use of the laws of gravity in a manner that'd fit right at home in the Looper-reviewed "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning." But those narrow parameters for the action makes for the most exciting of the three stories, embracing the constraints that can come with aerial fight scenes. Even in animation, where anything you can conceive of can become a possibility, Dan Trachtenberg quite ironically ensures this is the most grounded story of the three; a viewer who wouldn't be able to suspend disbelief for the previous segments might be pleasantly surprised by this, keeping the action simple and concise without being a stickler for realism.

"Predator: Killer of Killers" has been developed in tandem with Trachtenberg's own live-action sequel "Predator: Badlands," which is released in theaters this November. But an animated series could easily continue to exist outside of the franchise timeline he's establishing — even if the closing shot suggests everything we've seen in both mediums so far is intertwined. Personally, I'll take stripped-down, high-concept fights over the development of an expansive cinematic universe any day; I wouldn't be surprised if, even with all its flaws, this ends up being the finest "Predator" film we see this year.

"Predator: Killer of Killers" lands on Hulu on June 6.