A Predator Was Named After A Popular Character From A Quentin Tarantino Movie

"Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem" isn't exactly the most revered film in the "Alien" or "Predator" franchise. Holding a 12% critical approval score, it's the lowest-rated movie for both series on Rotten Tomatoes. Yet, there's at least one bright spot: The fan-favorite Predator nicknamed Wolf (Ian Whyte), who succeeds in putting the hurt on the deadly Predalien.

In an interview with MTV in 2007, Colin revealed how the Predator got his name. "We call him the Wolf internally because basically he's Harvey Keitel from 'Pulp Fiction,'" he said. "He's the cleaner. He shows up and he's not there for the trophies ... If anybody gets in his way, he'll just cut 'em in half."

In Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction," Keitel portrays Winston Wolfe, aka the Wolf, and yes, he's a cleaner who "scrubs" the crime scenes for mobsters, including a particularly messy one caused by Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson). To quote the character from the 1994 classic film, "I'm Winston Wolfe. I solve problems." Sounds a lot like our buddy from "Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem," since he needs to sort out the big mess from the previous film, "Alien vs. Predator," where a Facehugger cozies up inside the Predator Scar (also played by Whyte), resulting in the birth of the Predalien.