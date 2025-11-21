10 Best Crossover Movies Of All Time, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kids love nothing more than to tip the toy box and create dream grudge matches and team-ups between all kinds of characters. When you're at that age, you couldn't give two bananas and a scoop of mud about who holds the rights for what — you just want to play. Sometimes, Hollywood embraces its inner child and brings these crossovers to life in movies. Now, we're not talking about the Avengers assembling or Batman and Superman clashing in a dawn of justice, since these pairings were always there in the comics. This is about different properties that no one thought would ever meet in the first place, but they did.

In some instances, these crossovers lead to expansions in the respective canons. Such as with "Alien vs. Predator," where it started out as a fascinating vision of two of the galaxy's most dangerous species and scariest sci-fi villains clashing, and now they're intrinsically linked. A film like "The LEGO Movie" also shows what's possible when everyone has fun and doesn't become too precious about the characters. If it weren't for this film, Will Arnett's bodacious Brick Knight would fail to exist.

You might be wondering how we decided which films to feature here. Well, it's based on two criteria. One, how much did fans want to see these clashes or team-ups? And two, what was the overall effect of these crossovers on pop culture? From Bedrock to Gotham City, let's check out the 10 best crossover movies of all time.