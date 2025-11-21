10 Best Crossover Movies Of All Time, Ranked
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Kids love nothing more than to tip the toy box and create dream grudge matches and team-ups between all kinds of characters. When you're at that age, you couldn't give two bananas and a scoop of mud about who holds the rights for what — you just want to play. Sometimes, Hollywood embraces its inner child and brings these crossovers to life in movies. Now, we're not talking about the Avengers assembling or Batman and Superman clashing in a dawn of justice, since these pairings were always there in the comics. This is about different properties that no one thought would ever meet in the first place, but they did.
In some instances, these crossovers lead to expansions in the respective canons. Such as with "Alien vs. Predator," where it started out as a fascinating vision of two of the galaxy's most dangerous species and scariest sci-fi villains clashing, and now they're intrinsically linked. A film like "The LEGO Movie" also shows what's possible when everyone has fun and doesn't become too precious about the characters. If it weren't for this film, Will Arnett's bodacious Brick Knight would fail to exist.
You might be wondering how we decided which films to feature here. Well, it's based on two criteria. One, how much did fans want to see these clashes or team-ups? And two, what was the overall effect of these crossovers on pop culture? From Bedrock to Gotham City, let's check out the 10 best crossover movies of all time.
10. Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein
One of the first mega-crossover events featured the legendary ragtag comedy duo of Bud Abbott and Lou Costello venturing into the Universal Monsters world. While the name of the film might be "Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein," it isn't only Frankenstein's Monster (Glenn Strange) they encounter, as Bela Lugosi's Dracula, Lou Chaney Jr.'s Wolf Man, and the Invisible Man (voiced by Vincent Prince) all appear at different points here.
The story proves to be the typical evil villain with a mustache-twirling devious plan, as Drac teams up with Dr. Sandra Mornay (Lenore Aubert) to find a more compliant brain for Frankenstein's Monster — because that will definitely work, right? The unlucky person who's selected for this procedure is Wilbur Grey (Abbott). Now, it's up to Chick Young (Costello) and others, including Larry Talbot (Chaney), to save his pal from the dreaded brain-switch.
"Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein" turned out to be a monster hit, establishing itself as one of the best horror comedies of all time. Both fans and critics love the 1948 film for its unabashed goofiness and commitment to fun, with it scoring 90% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and 85% on the Popcornmeter. Plus, who doesn't like seeing some of the classic Universal Monsters mashing it up in one film together? If this isn't cinema, nothing is.
Cast: Bud Abbott, Lou Costello, Bela Lugosi
Director: Charles Barton
Rating: TV-G
Runtime: 83 minutes
Where to Watch: Rent or purchase through Amazon and Apple TV
9. The Monster Squad
"Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein" walked so that Fred Dekker's "The Monster Squad" could run like a bat out of hell. The horror comedy is such a hallmark of '80s moviemaking, especially the time in which Hollywood loved nothing more than putting together a bunch of kids to face off against seemingly insurmountable forces. Spoiler alert: The kids always win. The same happens here, as the Monster Squad — Sean (Andre Gower), Patrick (Robby Kiger), Horace (Brent Chalem), Rudy (Ryan Lambert), and Eugene (Michael Faustino) — need to use their knowledge of the Universal Monsters to defeat the actual monsters, led by the nefarious Count Dracula (Duncan Regehr).
"The Monster Squad" revels in its '80s aesthetic and joyful style of filmmaking. The appeal of the Universal Monsters had fully waned by this era, and while a return to the glory years was next to impossible, it's still a treat to see these creatures together on screen again. Yeah, the monster designs haven't aged well — the same can be said about some of the jokes — but it's a campy good time that never fails to bring a smile when it's on TV. For a night of maximum monster marvel, treat yourself to "The Monster Squad" and Joel Schumacher's "The Lost Boys" — it's the perfect double feature from 1987.
Cast: Andre Gower, Stephen Macht, Duncan Regehr
Director: Fred Dekker
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 82 minutes
Where to Watch: Prime Video
8. The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones
Let's be real here: "The Flintstones" and "The Jetsons" are the opposite sides of the same coin. One animated series is about a family in the Stone Age, and the other is set in the Space Age. The only difference is that poor George Jetson didn't have his own Barney Rubble to get up to mischief with (the show accurately predicted how no one likes each other in the future).
It took over 20 years, but both properties finally collided in 1987's "The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones." The film sees the Jetsons land in the Stone Age after Elroy's (Daws Butler) time machine malfunctions and takes them way back into the past. The families become friends, as George (George O'Hanlon) introduces Fred (Henry Corden) and Barney (Mel Blanc) to futuristic technology. At one point, the Flintstones even head to the future too. Ultimately, each of the families needs to find their way back to their respective timelines — having learned valuable lessons about the other's way of life.
If someone was to write the perfect Flintstones-Jetson crossover, this film would be it. "The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones" captures the tone and personality of each of the properties and lets everyone shine in a fun-filled story with a ton of heart. As one user review said on Rotten Tomatoes, "This movie is any [Hanna-Barbera] fan's dream come true."
Cast: Henry Corden, Mel Blanc, George O'Hanlon
Directors: Don Lusk, Ray Patterson
Rating: TV-G
Runtime: 92 minutes
Where to Watch: Rent or purchase through Amazon and Apple TV
7. Alien vs. Predator
"Whoever wins, we lose" is the infamous tagline from Paul W. S. Anderson's "Alien vs. Predator." Many people have used it to make snarky jokes about how no one wins by watching this film, but this 2004 crossover movie has aged like a fine wine, becoming a palatable entry in both the "Alien" and "Predator" franchises. As a matter of fact, it can count filmmaker James Cameron as a fan, who called it the third-best film in the "Alien" franchise in 2006. Big praise from Big Jim, who knows a thing or two about the sci-fi world.
What's beautiful about the film is it knows exactly what its audience wants and wastes no time in trying to be more intelligent. It's simply big, dumb fun. In this story, humans discover an ancient pyramid that serves as the battleground for the Yautja to prove themselves by hunting the Xenomorphs. However, this also requires human sacrifices for the Xenomorphs to be at their peak. The bad news? The humans find all of this out as they're in the pyramid and the battle has begun.
"Alien vs. Predator" values entertainment over substance, and it's the type of film that holds a strong rewatchability factor. It's certainly one of the best guilty pleasure alien movies and looks like "Citizen Kane" in comparison to its 2007 sequel, "Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem."
Cast: Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova, Lance Henriksen
Director: Paul W. S. Anderson
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 101 minutes
Where to Watch: Hulu
6. Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Any person born in the '80s knows that Batman and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were the hottest superheroes around in the late '80s and early '90s. Both franchises had popular films, cherished animated shows, absorbing comics, and attracted mass appeal. It's always been the dream to see the Turtles and the Dark Knight cross paths in a team-up project that showcases the strengths of both properties.
In 2015, IDW and DC joined forces to release a comic book titled "Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" by James Tynion IV and Freddie E. Williams II. The success of the series saw it adapted into an animated film in 2019, and it more than delivers as an adaptation. On Rotten Tomatoes, "Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" holds a 100% critical approval rating and 89% audience score, proving that everyone was in unison: This is a tubular crossover.
It shouldn't be too much of a surprise, since this film ticks every box, as the Turtles team up with Batman (Troy Baker), Robin (Ben Giroux), and Batgirl (Rachel Bloom) to save Gotham City from the deadly duo of Ra's al Ghul (Cas Anver) and the Shredder (Andrew Kishino). Expect more characters from both franchises to make appearances too, as this stands out as one of the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossovers ever.
Cast: Troy Baker, Eric Bauza, Tara Strong
Director: Jake Castorena
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 97 minutes
Where to Watch: Rent or purchase through Amazon and Apple TV
5. Ralph Breaks the Internet
To be completely transparent here, it was a toss-up choosing between "Wreck-It Ralph" and its 2018 sequel, "Ralph Breaks the Internet," and either film could have taken the coveted spot on this list, since they're both equally good films. Much like its predecessor, though, "Ralph Breaks the Internet" doesn't shy away from crossing over into multiple worlds. There are Stormtroopers, Disney Princesses, Sonic the Hedgehog, Groot, and even Buzz Lightyear lurking, making sure this film is jam-packed with multiple character appearances from a wide range of franchises.
It's a satirical tale as Wreck-It Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) need to venture to the wild place known as the Internet to find a replacement steering wheel for the "Sugar Rush" game, as well as to deal with all the wonders and woes of the raucous online world. It's on their quest that they encounter numerous characters from other popular franchises and interact with them in various ways.
As in the previous film, "Ralph Breaks the Internet" brings the loud laughs and loopy situations, but it also carries a lot of heart, as it turns out to be a story about the power of friendship. Throw in all those notable cameos and it's a heck of a time.
Cast: John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot
Directors: Phil Johnston, Rich Moore
Rating: PG
Runtime: 112 minutes
Where to Watch: Disney+
4. Freddy vs. Jason
Horror fans don't ask for much. All that's necessary for a good slasher is enough gore and inventive kills. That's it. In the case of 2003's "Freddy vs. Jason," director Ronny Yu overperforms. It's the ultimate clash of the titans as Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" faces off against Jason Voorhees (Ken Kirzinger) from "Friday the 13th." However, before these monsters duke it out in "Immortal Kombat," they do what they do best: Terrorize teenagers.
In this film, Freddy figures out a way to return to power by manipulating and using Jason to go after the teens of Springwood. Unfortunately, Jason is about as trustworthy as a $1 gas station hot dog, so he and Freddy eventually come to blows. Seriously, "Freddy vs. Jason" is in the title, so there should be no surprise about this plot twist.
The film doesn't have the best of reviews, but it's something that's grown on fans over time. There's an unabashed glee to "Freddy vs. Jason" that comes across in every scene. You can tell that everyone involved had a great time making it, and that playfulness translates in the movie. It's still an injustice that we will never see "Freddy vs. Jason 2," but life isn't fair.
Cast: Robert Englund, Ken Kirzinger, Monica Keena
Director: Ronny Yu
Rating: R
Runtime: 97 minutes
Where to Watch: Rent or purchase through Amazon and Apple TV
3. Rugrats Go Wild
In the '90s, two Nickelodeon shows possessed such distinct art styles that even if you didn't know what the shows were about, you knew what they were called: "Rugrats" and "The Wild Thornberrys." For those who were fans, these Nicktoons were partially responsible for raising us and providing us with countless hours of entertainment.
In 2003, their worlds crossed, as the Rugrats and Thornberrys shared the screen in the animated adventure film titled "Rugrats Go Wild," which sees the Rugrats and their families stranded on a deserted island. Fortunately, the Rugrats seek the help of the Thornberrys who are also on the island, but know a thing or two about surviving in the wild.
"Rugrats Go Wild" didn't receive the most positive reviews from critics and fans — quite the opposite, really — but it's the type of film that gets better with age and hindsight. There's a charming quality to the story, as you see the Rugrats and Thornberrys interact with each other and engage in all types of shenanigans. It's even sadder when you consider that both shows were canceled a year later in 2004, so this film hits in the feels a little more differently now than it did back then.
Cast: Elizabeth Daily, Nancy Cartwright, Kath Soucie
Directors: John Eng, Norton Virgien
Rating: PG
Runtime: 81 minutes
Where to Watch: Paramount+
2. Godzilla vs. Kong
Among friends and colleagues, one of life's greatest debates is who would win in a one-on-one fight between Godzilla and King Kong. Now, 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong" isn't the first time that someone has attempted to provide an answer to this conundrum, but it's arguably the most aesthetically pleasing version that anyone can experience. It's a CGI spectacle, as the King of Monsters and the ruler of Skull Island turn cinema into a WrestleMania main event. They slug it out. They beat the tar out of each other. And everyone gets their money's worth in this bone-crunching encounter.
Yeah, while the film takes a page out of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's" book and turns them into Super Friends to face an even bigger threat after their showdown, it's still such a delectable and exciting movie that hits all the right spots. The only surprising regret that director Adam Wingard has about "Godzilla vs. Kong" is that he didn't get these two monsters to solve their disputes with a kiss, but hey, that's what sequels are for.
In all seriousness, "Godzilla vs. Kong" is exactly what you expect from a top-tier crossover movie. No one remembers the plot the day after you watch it, but the monster fights are everything you were promised and then some.
Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall
Director: Adam Wingard
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 113 minutes
Where to Watch: Rent or purchase through Amazon and Apple TV
1. The LEGO Movie
Everyone loves LEGO, because it's awesome. You know what else is awesome? 2014's "The LEGO Movie." Capturing the imagination and bricky brilliance of LEGO, the movie follows the ordinary minifigure Emmet Brickowski (Chris Pratt), who is chosen to stop an evildoer from ruining the LEGO world. Along the way, Emmet receives help and meets characters from other franchises, such as DC, Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and the Wizarding World. Batman (Will Arnett), in particular, proves to be a major part of the story. In fact, the Brick Knight became so beloved here that he received his own spin-off movie titled "The LEGO Batman Movie" in 2017.
"The LEGO Movie" doesn't just throw a whole bunch of properties together for fan service, though. While some are used more than others, there's a care applied to the characters and story in an effort to create a warm and resonating tale that has every viewer invested in every step of Emmet's life-changing journey. It's hard not to get sucked up in the pure joy of this movie. For that reason alone, it's the best crossover movie of all time — so let's celebrate the right way and sing Tegan and Sara's "Everything is Awesome" for the rest of the day.
Cast: Chris Pratt, Will Arnett, Elizabeth Banks
Directors: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
Rating: PG
Runtime: 100 minutes
Where to Watch: Rent or purchase through Amazon and Apple TV