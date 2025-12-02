We Know How Arnold Schwarzenegger Returns To The Predator Universe

The first "Predator" film arrived all the way back in 1987, but fans still remember Arnold Schwarzenegger's Dutch Schaefer as the definitive human character of the franchise. For years, audiences have dreamed of Dutch's triumphant return to the series, and it might actually happen now. Watch the video above to find out how we think Dutch will make a comeback to "Predator."

Dutch has been AWOL from "Predator" ever since he slayed the Yautja, got to the chopper, and departed the jungle at the end of John McTiernan's movie. However, the extended ending of 2025's bold animated film "Predator: Killer of Killers" shows that Dutch has been cryogenically frozen in a chamber alongside Mike Harrigan (Danny Glover) from "Predator 2." Considering how the character hasn't been a part of the many sequels, this cameo feels a little too deliberate to just be fan service.

Adding more credence to the belief that Dutch is coming back is the fact that "Predator: Killer of Killers" co-director Dan Trachtenberg revealed at the 2025 San Diego Comic-Con International (via Deadline) that he got Schwarzenegger's permission to use the character's likeness and has further plans for the character. How he returns, though, remains to be seen, since he didn't form a part of "Predator: Badlands."