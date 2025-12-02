We Know How Arnold Schwarzenegger Returns To The Predator Universe
The first "Predator" film arrived all the way back in 1987, but fans still remember Arnold Schwarzenegger's Dutch Schaefer as the definitive human character of the franchise. For years, audiences have dreamed of Dutch's triumphant return to the series, and it might actually happen now.
Dutch has been AWOL from "Predator" ever since he slayed the Yautja, got to the chopper, and departed the jungle at the end of John McTiernan's movie. However, the extended ending of 2025's bold animated film "Predator: Killer of Killers" shows that Dutch has been cryogenically frozen in a chamber alongside Mike Harrigan (Danny Glover) from "Predator 2." Considering how the character hasn't been a part of the many sequels, this cameo feels a little too deliberate to just be fan service.
Adding more credence to the belief that Dutch is coming back is the fact that "Predator: Killer of Killers" co-director Dan Trachtenberg revealed at the 2025 San Diego Comic-Con International (via Deadline) that he got Schwarzenegger's permission to use the character's likeness and has further plans for the character. How he returns, though, remains to be seen, since he didn't form a part of "Predator: Badlands."
What has been said about Arnold Schwarzenegger's return to Predator
As one of the stalwarts of the "Predator" franchise, there's no shortage of fans who want to see Arnold Schwarzenegger flex and return as Dutch Schaefer. "Predator: Badlands" producer Ben Rosenblatt confirmed it isn't only the fans who want Schwarzenegger back, but everyone involved in the franchise too — and they have reached out to him for conversations about how to make it happen.
"So, he's been really wonderful," Rosenblatt told Deadline about the experience of dealing with Schwarzenegger in November 2025. "Arnold and Dan [Trachtenberg] have met a couple of times now. He's been really interested in what we're doing, he's a real fan of what we've done so far, from what I understand." Rosenblatt added that everyone hopes to find a way to make Dutch's return to the series possible.
In the past, Schwarzenegger hasn't had many kind words to share about the "Predator" sequels, calling them "stupid movies" during a 2015 Q&A session (via The Hollywood Reporter), but he appears to be behind Trachtenberg's specific vision for the franchise — and perhaps what he has in store for Dutch, too.