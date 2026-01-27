5 Controversial Ways Disney Rewrote Star Wars Canon

It's been over a decade since George Lucas sold the entire Star Wars universe to the Walt Disney Company, ushering in a new era of the galaxy far, far away. At the time, fans had a very complicated relationship with George (which is putting it nicely), following years of tinkering with the films and the Star Wars universe as a whole.

First was the Star Wars special editions, which replaced the original films' practical effects with CGI in an attempt to modernize them with what were then cutting-edge digital spaceships and explosions. These special editions also affected the narrative of the film, like reviving "A New Hope" deleted scene with the villainous Jabba the Hutt or the infamous "Greedo shot first" that attempted to make our favorite scruffy nerf herder Han Solo (Harrison Ford) a little less amoral.

With Disney now in charge, expectations were sky high for what the future of Star Wars would look like, but to chart that new path, Disney rewrote some core parts of the Star Wars canon, and ended up on the receiving end of many of the same criticisms that Lucas had faced decades earlier. And in this list we'll map out five of the most controversial ways Disney rewrote the Star Wars canon, for better and for worse.