Why George Lucas' Original Star Wars Trilogy Looks So Different On Disney Plus

When George Lucas released "Star Wars" in 1977, he changed the face of cinema forever. The film doesn't fit perfectly within a single genre, as it stretches the boundaries of what is considered fantasy, science fiction, and Western. Most notably, the film's legendary visual effects were transformative for the industry, proving that random pieces of junk and found items could be made into everything from droids to beverage dispensers.

But while fans absolutely loved the "Star Wars" trilogy in its original analog format, Lucas cannot claim the same. The director has edited and tweaked his films ever since the technology improved enough to allow him to add realistic CGI to them. He famously released the "Star Wars" Special Edition trilogy in the 1990s, altering various scenes by incorporating digital elements that were impossible to create in the 1970s and '80s, and the digital version found on Disney+ looks different from both the Special Editions and theatrical releases, the former of which Lucas has barred from being rereleased for decades.

The primary reason the Original Trilogy appears so different on the Disney streamer is that the current versions were made using a new 4K digital conversion of the films, which Lucas shot on a Panavision PSR 35mm camera. In addition to the 4K format, the trilogy also features Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos support, which updates the films both visually and aurally. The conversion used the Special Editions of the movies, not the original 35mm film stock, so while the visual upgrades are noticeable, the end result is similar to the versions that were available previously.