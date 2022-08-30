Rian Johnson Finally Explains The Ending Of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Speaking with Empire, Rian Johnson expressed his thoughts on "The Last Jedi" by saying, "I'm even more proud of it five years on. When I was up at bat, I really swung at the ball." Johnson continued and said that "Star Wars" is almost mythical, and that both fans and himself have been affected by the story in some way or another. He added that it was never his intention to strip away "Star Wars," but instead get to the root of its power and what makes the franchise so special.

Johnson then reflected on the symbolism and meaning of the ending, and said, "The final images of the movie, to me, are not deconstructing the myth of Luke Skywalker, they're building it, and they're him embracing it. They're him absolutely defying the notion of, 'Throw away the past,' and embracing what actually matters about his myth and what's going to inspire the next generation. So for me, the process of stripping away is always in the interest of getting to something essential that really matters."

The final moments of "The Last Jedi" see Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) use the power of the Force from his hideaway island to battle Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), but the strain of such an ability causes him to die and return to the Force. The last scenes of the film see the children on the casino planet of Cantonica retelling the story of the Jedi and the Rebel Alliance, which truly telegraphs Johnson's ultimate point in "The Last Jedi."