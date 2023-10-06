Star Wars Almost Debuted A 'Dead' Race Of Nasty Alien Masochists

Ever since "Star Wars" reformed its canon following the franchise's rebirth at the hands of Disney, veteran fans of the series have waited for some of their favorite legacy concepts to re-emergence. While certain elements like Grand Admiral Thrawn have been brought back into the canon in a new form, some popular creations have yet to return. Case in point: the Yuuzhan Vong, a race of extragalactic warrior aliens originating from the "Star Wars: The New Jedi Order" book series. With a frightening mix of powerful organic weaponry, resistance to the Force, and masochistic tendencies, the Yuuzhan Vong stands as one of the biggest ever threats to the galaxy far, far away — or, at least, they were before they were de-canonized.

As it turns out, if one particular scrapped plan for an episode of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" had pushed forward, it actually would have ensured the Yuuzhan Vong's place in the current canon. During a panel titled The Untold Clone Wars for Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2015, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" creator Dave Filoni unveiled concept art that confirmed there were once plans to feature the Yuuzhan Vong in an episode of the animated series before its original cancellation. "We were working on a story that involved the Vong in a very minimal way," Filoni explained. "It was kind of a scout ship that was trying to assess the strength of the Republic and what Jedi were and it got a little bit into that. It was pretty creepy."