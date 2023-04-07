Star Wars: New Jedi Order Film Announced, Rey To Return

Predicting any further narrative details about "Star Wars: New Jedi Order" beyond its basic Rey-focused premise is a complete shot in the dark at the moment. However, if there's one piece of source material that the film has a solid chance of drawing from, it's a certain "Star Wars" book series buried deep in the franchise's history.

The similarly-titled "Star Wars: The New Jedi Order" is a series of 19 full-length novels set in the "Star Wars" universe, all of which were published between the years of 1999 and 2003. These books were set more than two decades after the events of "Star Wars: Episode VI — The Return of the Jedi" and chronicled the rise of a New Jedi Order led by Luke Skywalker. Interestingly enough, these books were originally canonical to the movies and even featured some major deaths for longstanding characters like Chewbacca. However, they were wiped from the timeline when Disney underwent its soft reboot of the "Star Wars" story.

Of course, the "Star Wars: The New Jedi Order" and the movie "Star Wars: New Jedi Order" are set at very different chronological points in-universe with different lead characters, but there's nonetheless some parallels in their basic narrative cores. Eager viewers will have to see if the new project does end up drawing anything from this intriguing segment of "Star Wars" history as further details develop.