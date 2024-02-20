Why Ian McDiarmid Calls Palpatine's Hated Star Wars Return 'Strangely Satisfying'

Perhaps the most controversial plot turn in the 2019 blockbuster "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker" is the return of Ian McDiarmid's Sith villain, Emperor Palpatine. The character, after all, dies in "Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi" after an ailing Darth Vader (David Prowse and James Earl Jones) tosses him down a chasm into a reactor of Death Star II to save his son Luke (Mark Hamill) from being killed by the emperor's Force lightning. As such, "Star Wars" creator George Lucas was reportedly angry about Palpatine's return in "The Rise of Skywalker," and fans on online forums like Reddit hated the move — especially Poe Dameron's unintentionally comedic line, "Somehow, Palpatine returned."

Despite the controversy, McDiarmid told Empire in an issue celebrating the 25th anniversary of the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy that he reveled in his return to the legendary role, because it enhanced the lore of the villainous character.

"The thing that I'm most pleased about, and you know, this only came to a head when they asked me to come back for 'The Rise Of Skywalker,' is that every single evil act in all of the 'Star Wars' franchise is either directly or indirectly down to that character," McDiarmid told Empire. "That is total evil, and that's strangely satisfying as an arc. I do feel fortunate to have been able to do it — and other villains of cinema now have to compete with that."