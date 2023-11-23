Why Star Wars' Original Jabba The Hutt Scene Was Cut From Episode IV

George Lucas' alterations to the original Star Wars trilogy may stir debate among fans but allowed the filmmaker to breathe new life into his already expansive fantasy realm. One of the more notable changes was the reintroduction of Jabba the Hutt into "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope." Lucas regrettably had to omit the character in the theatrical cut of the game-changing 1977 blockbuster.

The initial intent was for Jabba to share a scene with Han Solo (Harrison Ford), where the two discuss the debts Solo owes the infamous gangster, establishing Jabba as a threat for later installments. The scene was initially shot with "Doctor Who" star Declan Mulholland acting as a stand-in for the space slug, who would have been composited as a stop motion character, the same technique used to bring the later holochess sequence to life.

Sadly, even the mighty Jabba was no match for the real-world pressures of film production. Lucas is quoted in "Secrets of the Force: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Wars" as saying, "In the case of the Jabba the Hutt scene, it was a scene that worked and could've been in the movie, but at the same time at that point in history, [Industrial Light & Magic] was coping with so much work and it was a brand new company, we were way behind schedule. To add that sequence ... just would've broken the back of the operation, we could never have finished the film." Figuring that Solo's earlier interaction with Greedo in the cantina conveyed the same narrative information, Lucas sacrificed Jabba's original franchise introduction.