'Somehow Palpatine Returned' - Making Sense Of Star Wars' Most Hated Line

We're several years on from the release of "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker," and we still can't stop talking about it. Maybe that's because Lucasfilm still hasn't put out a new Star Wars movie since, though many have been rumored, announced, canceled, and delayed in the interim. Steven Knight officially left his role as screenwriter for the theoretically still upcoming Rey (Daisy Ridley) new Jedi Order movie. The franchise is set to return to the big screen in 2026 with Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian & Grogu."

The gap between films has certainly played a role. But it's also true that "The Rise of Skywalker," and the sequel trilogy as a whole, left a weird taste in the mouths of many fans. While "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi" both received great reviews and made tons of money at the box office, becoming two of the highest-grossing movies of all time, the trilogy struggled to stick the landing. The last-second return of Emperor Sheev Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) has become indicative of the main public grievance: a lack of overarching narrative continuity papered over by fan service.

From the start, J.J. Abrams seemed more interested in the aesthetics of Star Wars than in establishing new, concrete material. The nature of the First Order, the New Republic, and the state of the galaxy as a whole are left woefully unaddressed in "The Force Awakens," and "The Last Jedi" moves in a more thematically driven direction. Lucasfilm's apparent catch-all fix was to "somehow" bring Darth Sidious back from the dead, and lots of Star Wars fans are still mad about it. But is the infamous line that announced Sheev's resurrection really as bad as people say? Let's get into it.