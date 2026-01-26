10 Saddest Stranger Things Deaths, Ranked

Look, there are no two ways about it. Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) is a terrible human being. He's abusive toward his younger stepsister Max (Sadie Sink), and if you read between the lines, he's pretty clearly racist toward Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), one of the few Black characters on the show. He even tells Max to stay away from Lucas, emphasizing how there are "certain types of people" she should stay away from. Normally, we'd be glad to see him gone by the end of "Stranger Things" Season 3, but he gets some last-minute redemption.

Billy falls under the Mind Flayer's control in Season 3, luring others to their deaths. We also see how Billy's father is abusive toward him, which isn't an excuse for his behavior, but it helps show how he's also a victim within a cycle of violence. One way in which Billy's (and Montgomery's) performance changed Season 3 is that it forced the Duffer Brothers to humanize what is an otherwise despicable character. When the main cast of characters battle the Mind Flayer at the Starcourt Mall, he's able to escape its control, and he sacrifices himself to allow Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to live.

It's an uncharacteristically heroic moment for an awful character, and it shows how Billy could've changed for the better. He could've been a better brother toward Max and worked on his preconceived notions of others. Then again, maybe he'd continue being a jerk. It's hard to say, but any potential for him is forever lost.