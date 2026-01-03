Stranger Things Series Finale Plot Holes That Are Hard To Ignore

Contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" Season 5, Episode 8 — "Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up"

It's hard to pull off a truly satisfying TV finale. Fans have spent years with these characters and have imagined what the perfect ending would be in their minds. The final episode needs to tie up any major loose ends and feel appropriate for the show's tone, while the characters should receive a send-off that feels both surprising yet inevitable. So where does the "Stranger Things" series finale land on the scale of worst to best? That's up to your interpretation.

There were a few major deaths by the end of "Stranger Things," but it certainly wasn't the blood bath many may have expected. Most of the characters seem to finally get to live their lives free of killing demons and worrying about the mind-controlling Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) infiltrating their thoughts. But even with "Stranger Things" casting the final die, we still have quite a few questions.

There have been plenty of plot holes and contrivances throughout the series, but many materialized within the final episode, "Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up." "Stranger Things" may be over, but folks online will still be talking about all these plot holes for some time to come.