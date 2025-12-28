5 Stranger Things Characters Most Likely To Die In The Series Finale

Contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" Season 5, Volume 2

We're in the endgame now. With "Stranger Things" Season 5, Volume 2 available on Netflix, there's only one more episode left to see how the saga of Hawkins and the Upside Down plays out. But there's one lingering question that remains: Who in the main "Stranger Things" cast is going to die?

As fans know all too well, "Stranger Things" has been allergic to killing off any main characters. The big deaths so far, like Bob (Sean Astin) in Season 2 or Eddie (Joseph Quinn) in Season 4 have been secondary characters killed off in the same season they were introduced. We're now seven episodes into the final season, and not one major character has bitten the dust. Granted, no one needs to die for the story to be compelling, but we have a hunch the show's saving a big demise for the final curtain call.

Based on what we've seen so far, there are five names who seem most likely to bite the dust in the "Stranger Things" series finale. We're going to overlook Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) because, as the villain, he's probably going to die no matter what. But amongst our heroes, get ready to say goodbye to at least one of these ...