Stranger Things Season 5 Brings A Controversial Character Back After 8 Years

The idea of Eleven having a "sister" and a bunch of other superpowered individuals who understand her struggle is compelling. Unfortunately, the show squandered that potential with the actual content of "The Lost Sister." The other members of Kali's gang aren't interesting in the slightest, mostly being there to serve up punk rock aesthetics. But Kali coming back provides an opportunity to make good on a tease eight years in the making.

Many theories have circulated before the season's release that Kali would come back, but there's been contention as to whether she would be an ally or enemy to Eleven and her friends. Given that she and Eleven grasp hands, it would seem like their sisterly connection is still strong. She'll probably choose to help Eleven and her friends, becoming a useful ally. Kali has the ability to create illusions, making people think something is there when it's not. This could prove useful in getting Eleven away from Dr. Kay and the military, as well as fighting against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Ultimately, Kali's presence on "Stranger Things" Season 5 could drive home a point that should've been apparent to anyone who paid attention back on Season 2. Kali and Eleven show what can happen to people from the same backgrounds who surround themselves with different people. Kali turned to a life of crime, with punks who were largely interested in her for her powers. Eleven found genuine friends who liked her for who she was, turning out much different. It's nurture over nature. So, just maybe, Kali will sacrifice her life after realizing Eleven has friends she needs to return to.

"Stranger Things" Season 5, Volume 1 is now available on Netflix.