Every Major Character Who Dies In The Stranger Things Series Finale

Vecna, as the villain, has to die. Kali was always pretty expendable. But the "Stranger Things" series finale really needed to kill off a major character to raise the stakes, and that seemingly happened with Eleven. When the team gets out of the Upside Down before it gets destroyed, they're apprehended by the military. Eleven stays behind in the wormhole as it's collapsing, and she enters into a psychic vision with Mike to tell him that she loves him. It's a sweet moment before the Upside Down blows up, and she's taken with it.

18 months later, Mike and his friends play a game of Dungeons & Dragons where he talks about all of their fates, like Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) excelling in college and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) finding happiness in their relationship. But he also offers a glimmer of hope when it comes to Eleven, namely that Kali was able to create the illusion of Eleven dying in the Upside Down while she escaped elsewhere. In his version of events, Eleven is now living in a far off place away from the government. But how would Mike know all the specifics?

When asked how they could know that it's true, Mike responds, "We don't. Not for sure. But I choose to believe that it is." It's just a theory, maybe one Mike needs to believe happened so that he can continue with his life. As it stands, Eleven's probably dead. The Duffer brothers have poured cold water on past rumors of an Eleven spin-off, but if Netflix wants to bring her back for a new series at some point down the line, the door's open for her still being out there somewhere.