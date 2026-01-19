20 Best TV Shows Streaming On Apple TV Right Now

Apple TV is one of the newer streaming services to hit the internet; but even if it has a limited catalog, the app makes up for it thanks to the tech titan's deep pockets. Where other platforms like Netflix and HBO Max fight to have something for every person on the entire planet, Apple TV has focused on assembling a surprisingly strong lineup of programming that aims to create the finest programs in their respective categories.

Apple TV's shows include everything from kids cartoons to anarchic comedies and high-budget science fiction blockbusters, giving us all a reason to stay sucked into the Apple ecosystem of computers, iPhones and, yes, Apple TVs. These shows have given some of Hollywood's biggest A-list stars a launching pad to bring their most ambitious projects to life, and in this list we'll recount 20 of the best shows streaming on Apple TV right now.