What Is Psychohistory In Apple TV+'s Foundation?

The first season of Apple TV+'s "Foundation" is now complete, and another one is confirmed to be on the way. That's great news for fans of the television series — and for the Isaac Asimov fans who have been waiting decades for a live-action version of this universe to come to screens.

That said, the show has deviated quite a bit from its source material in order to create something that modern-day TV audiences will enjoy. It makes sense: the "Foundation" short story series, later placed into novel form, is notable for a lot of things that don't translate well to screens, including a dearth of female characters, a lack of deep characterization, and not a whole lot of action (even Asimov himself confessed this, per The New York Times, after re-reading his own books). But the ideas in Asimov's books, which started with the original "Foundation" tale in 1942, are timeless and fascinating.

One idea, which was translated mostly whole to the TV series, but with some differences, is psychohistory. In the first episode, scientist Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) explains it thusly in one sentence during his tribunal, for the benefit of those trying him for treason: "Psychohistory is a predictive model designed to forecast the behavior of very large populations."

Basically, Asimov created a "science" that could, in broad strokes, predict the future. Seldon knew what was coming and when, and how people could fix things. In the "Foundation" series, Seldon uses his psychohistorical findings to shorten the interregnum, the period of chaos and barbarism that follows the fall of the Empire, and shepherd humanity into a new and better life. Using his mathematical models, he has predicted that Trantor and the Galactic Empire will cease to exist in less than five centuries. But what, exactly, is psychohistory?