The Ending Of Severance Season 2 Explained

Contains spoilers for the "Severance" Season 2 finale, "Cold Harbor"

Fans had to wait three grueling years to see "Severance" return for Season 2, and the result was the best mystery currently on television. The Apple TV+ series has a naturally riveting plot, as it follows Mark (Adam Scott) and a collection of other Lumon Industries employees who have undergone a procedure to separate their work selves or "innies" from their regular selves. What happens at Lumon stays at Lumon, with innie Mark even developing feelings for his new co-worker Helly (Britt Lower), who — as luck would have it — is actually the innie of Helena Eagan, part of the family who runs the cult-like Lumon and developed the procedure in the first place.

The ending of "Severance" Season 1 saw innie Mark momentarily awaken in the real world as part of the overtime contingency, with him realizing that his wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman), whom he believed died years ago, is actually alive and working at Lumon under the moniker Ms. Casey. Season 2 opens with a ton of damage control, because innies Helly, Dylan (Zach Cherry), and Irving (John Turturro) also break out in addition to Mark.

This is one cat that can't be put back in the bag. Season 2 involves Mark following up on the massive revelation about Gemma, and everyone else coming to terms with what it means to be an innie. With the Season 2 finale now out, there's plenty to discuss, with "Severance" answering a lot of questions but posing several others. Here's what to know about the ending of "Severance" Season 2 — hopefully, it's not another three-year wait for Season 3 to see what comes after that.