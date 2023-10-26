Every Leonardo DiCaprio And Martin Scorsese Movie Ranked

After filming the 1993 biographical drama "This Boy's Life," actor Robert De Niro approached his frequent collaborator, filmmaker Martin Scorsese, to share his positive experience working with a young and unknown Leonardo DiCaprio. According to Scorsese in a GQ interview, this remark stood out to him, since it was rare for De Niro to endorse another actor so openly. Still, it was a few more years before Scorsese and DiCaprio ever worked together, but when they finally did, a new collaborative partnership was born. By then, DiCaprio had begun to establish a name for himself in the industry with his notable performances in "Romeo + Juliet" and "Titanic." However, it was his work with Scorsese that catapulted him to a new level of prestige and recognition.

Together, the duo created some of the most iconic films of all time, racking up several award nominations, wins, and millions in earnings. But what exactly is it about the two creative forces that allow them to complement each other so well? For one, they gravitate toward the same type of material, specifically character studies on deeply flawed protagonists with themes of crime, morality, or obsession. Although these staples are recurring in their collaborative work, the two remain adaptable, exploring a wide range of genres and approaching each story with a specific intention. But despite their consistent acclaim, not all of their films are created equally. Thus, we take on the task of ranking every Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese movie from the least to the best.